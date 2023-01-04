While it is reported that Liverpool have put in the groundwork to secure Jude Bellingham’s signature, Jurgen Klopp has denied talks with his parents.

Bellingham is the priority target for Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window, when he is expected to depart Dortmund after three years.

Though still only 19, the England international has developed into one of the standout midfielders in Europe, enhancing his reputation further at the World Cup.

Liverpool are not the only side hoping to land a deal with Dortmund, however, with Real Madrid and Man City considered the other front-runners.

But while they will not be able to present the most lucrative offer in terms of salary, Liverpool will hoping to present the youngster the best fit in their sporting project.

There are suggestions from both England and Germany that pitches have already been made to the player and his family, though Klopp has denied this.

“These things are not possible because he is under contract with Borussia Dortmund and that is not possible without their consent,” he told Sport Bild.

“So it’s not true.”

Klopp added: “Jude is a great player who we are familiar with, of course. We’d be stupid not to have him on our radar.

“But there’s nothing more to say at the moment.”

As Liverpool discovered when they were forced to initially drop their interest in Virgil van Dijk and publically apologise to Southampton in 2017, the concept of ‘tapping up’ is still taboo despite its prevalence.

In reality, though, there will rarely be a transfer completed nowadays without talks taking place with a player’s representatives to broach interest beforehand.

But this must still clearly be conducted in private, and not acknowledged by those parties involved, in order not to infringe upon boundaries imposed by the authorities.

Even if Klopp had spoken with Bellingham’s parents, and most crucially his father, Mark – who still represents the youngster, supported by wife Denise and family friend Mark Bennett – those conversations would remain under wraps.

It is all part of a big game of poker between Liverpool, Dortmund and the other clubs hoping to land Bellingham, who according to Ruhr Nachrichten will hold talks over his future this week.