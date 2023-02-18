Mohamed Salah is one goal away from breaking another long-standing Liverpool record, and could eclipse a former Newcastle striker in doing so.

Should Salah score he will become the Reds’ leading scorer away from home in the Premier League era.

He is currently on 55, alongside Michael Owen.

Salah played his first game in English football against Newcastle – a substitute in Chelsea‘s home league win in February 2014.

He has six goals in 11 appearances for Liverpool against the Magpies.

Against Eddie Howe teams, Salah has scored nine goals in nine games.

A first-time feat for Alisson?

Tonight Liverpool could keep back-to-back clean sheets in the league for only the second time this season.

They could also keep three in a row at St James’ Park in the league for the first time in their history.

An improving St James’ Park record

Liverpool have won 32 and lost 11 of their 55 Premier League meetings with Newcastle, with 10 of those 11 defeats coming at St James’ Park.

In 27 Premier League games at St James’ Park, the Reds have won 10, drawn seven and lost 10.

However, they are unbeaten in their last five trips to Newcastle: three wins, two draws.

Liverpool have scored 44 Premier League goals at Newcastle. Only at Tottenham have they netted more (45).

350 up

Roberto Firmino‘s next appearance will be his 350th for Liverpool in all competitions.

Andy Robertson‘s next league appearance will be the 350th of his club career – with Queen’s Park, Dundee United, Hull City and Liverpool.

Ending an unbeaten run

Newcastle are unbeaten in 17 league games – the longest such streak in the top five European leagues.

This is the Magpies’ longest unbeaten top-flight run and if they avoid defeat in this game they will set a new club record, eclipsing the 17 set in the second tier from February to May 2010.

They have drawn 11 times in the league, the most of any team in the top division.

They are unbeaten at home in the league in 12 games. The last team to defeat them on Tyneside was…Liverpool, back in April.

A big loss

Bruno Guimaraes serves the final game of his three-match ban tonight, as a result of his red card against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

With Guimaraes this season Newcastle have won 10 and drawn seven of 17 league games.

Without him they have played five and are yet to win, with four draws and a defeat.

Eddie Howe

Howe has won one of 16 clashes with Liverpool as a manager, with a draw and 14 defeats.

His teams have conceded 39 times in that sequence, with 33 of those coming in the 13 league encounters.

Tonight’s referee

Anthony Taylor took charge of the Club World Cup final won by Real Madrid last weekend and refereed Man City’s win at Arsenal in midweek.

He has not refereed Newcastle for more than a year.

This season’s scorers

Newcastle: Almiron 10, Wilson 7, Guimaraes 4, Joelinton 4, Isak 3, S.Longstaff 3, Wood 3, Willock 2, own goals 2, Burn 1, Lascelles 1, Murphy 1, Saint-Maximin 1, Schar 1, Trippier 1

Liverpool: Salah 18, Nunez 10, Firmino 9, Elliott 5, Diaz 4, own goals 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Van Dijk 2, Bajcetic 1, Gakpo 1, Matip 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).