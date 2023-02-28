Fulham‘s FA Cup fifth-round win over Leeds on Tuesday means another Liverpool fixture must now be rearranged.

All of the FA Cup quarter-final ties are set to be played across the weekend of Saturday, March 18, meaning Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League home fixture with Fulham will now need to be rescheduled.

That match was pencilled in to be played on Saturday, March 18 at 3pm (GMT), in Liverpool’s final game before the upcoming international break.

But the postponement of the fixture means their Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday, March 15 will now be their final match for two-and-half weeks, before club football resumes on Saturday, April 1.

Even with Liverpool highly unlikely to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, their April fixture schedule is certainly a busy one.

If, as expected, they are knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid, there’s a slim chance that the Reds’ meeting with Fulham could now be played on Wednesday, April 12, but a May slot looks most likely.

There is a possibility the match could be played on Wednesday, May 3 or Thursday, May 4, between Liverpool’s league meetings with Tottenham and Brentford.

Otherwise, it would need to take place between the weekends Saturday, May 20 and Saturday, May 27, which would make it Liverpool’s penultimate league fixture of the campaign.

In the reverse fixture between these two teams on the opening day of the Premier League season, Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage, with Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah both on the scoresheet.

Fulham‘s first season back in the Premier League has been a very successful one to date, with the Cottagers currently in sixth place, one spot ahead of Liverpool going into the Reds’ home meeting with Wolves on Wednesday.