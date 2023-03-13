Jamie Webster to perform live at Anfield for the 1st time

Local musician Jamie Webster will perform live at Anfield before the Liverpool Legends take on Celtic on Saturday, March 25.

Webster will play a collection of his original songs live at Anfield prior to the legends charity match for the LFC foundation.

The singer-songwriter has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past couple of years.

He began his career playing in local bars and pubs and gained notoriety performing at Boss Night events after Liverpool games.

He has since gone on to record two top 10 albums, played to a sold-out M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and made an appearance at last year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Webster said that he is delighted to be part of the occasion and will be fulfilling a lifelong dream by doing so.

“Anfield is a place I’ve visited since I was a little boy, so 25 years,” he said.

“I’ve never performed in the stadium before, it’s an amazing opportunity for me to play in front of a packed-out Anfield before the game.

“It’s also fantastic to be a part of LFC Foundation’s charity match, which is raising money for people who need it in the community. Giving back to the Liverpool fans and the community that have given me so much support in the last 10 years of my career is very important to me.”

Some of the confirmed names pulling on a red shirt for the game include Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger, Jerzy Dudek, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio and first-timer Ragnar Klavan.

Tickets for the game are priced at £7 for children, £17 for over 65s and £27 for adults. Premium tickets start at £50 and hospitality is available from £130. You can purchase yours here.

If you can’t make it to Anfield, the match will be streamed live on Liverpool FC’s Facebook and YouTube channels, with full coverage and build-up from inside the stadium.

It promises to be another brilliant occasion at Anfield.