Liverpool 2-0 Wolves: Player Ratings

Liverpool secured a much-needed win thanks to some steady performances throughout the XI and a couple of standouts.

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Premier League (24), Anfield

March 1, 2023

Goals: Van Dijk 73′, Salah 77′

Alisson – 6 (out of 10)

Called into action in the opening minutes to save from Joao Moutinho, turning the shot around the post.

Made a few poor passes that put teammates under pressure, but his long ball from the back led to the second goal.

Didn’t have much to save other than that early shot. A fourth consecutive league cleansheet!

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Occasionally threatened with some good delivery and even took his man on and beat him on a couple of occasions.

It was his set piece from the left that led to the goal for Van Dijk.

A generally more solid all-round performance from the right-back.

Ibrahima Konate – 8

A more reassuring presence than recent partners for Van Dijk, and was dominant in his one on one battles.

Some early passes went astray but he settled into a rhythm on the ball.

If he stays fit he should partner Van Dijk for the rest of the season – and beyond, but we knew that already!

Virgil van Dijk – 9 – Man of the Match

Saw his own header saved by Jose Sa but was on hand to open the scoring when the ball came back in from Jota.

Not overly tested defensively but did what he needed to when called upon.

Was one of the tidier passers out from the back and finished the game with the highest pass success in the team, with 89%.

Kostas Tsimikas – 8

Played a key part in the second goal, showing good pace to get to the box and good decision making at the end of it.

Was aggressive in defence down the left, as shown by his early foul…

Put in some good crosses and his delivery from set pieces was generally in the right areas.

An important contribution.

Fabinho – 7

Provided experienced support in the defensive midfield role behind youngsters Elliott and Bajcetic.

Found himself in a couple of good attacking positions early on where he should maybe have shot.

Made a few good, strong challenges, picking his moments better than in recent games, and putting in a better overall performance as a result.

Harvey Elliott – 7

Dropped deep for the ball but also found himself in some good attacking positions.

He had a good chance with a header from Nunez’s cross but sent the shot wide, then forced a save from Sa late in the first half.

A later right-footed shot was easier for Sa, but he was at least giving it a go in attacking areas.

His technical ability was important in maintaining some kind of control among some more frantic play.

Stefan Bajcetic – 7

Another good performance from the 18-year-old who also got through much of the game on a yellow card, having been unfortunate to get booked early on.

Also had an early shot on goal, and showed his skill and composure to take a tricky pass from Alisson and turn away from trouble.

Makes good decisions in and out of possession, including an excellent recovery tackle on Matheus Nunes, leading to cheers around Anfield.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Managed to get his name on the scoresheet thanks to Tsimikas’s cross from the left, which was also his first shot of the game.

Prior to that, he was good but not enough of a threat, but that didn’t feel like it is all his fault as he was often stating from far away from goal.

Was involved in some good exchanges with Elliott, and his 20th goal of the season means he has now reached that number of goals in the past six seasons.

Diogo Jota – 7

Worked hard, and though he wasn’t quite on it in terms of link-up play, ended up being involved in two incidents were Liverpool found the net.

The one moment he was able to drive forward with the ball, something happened. Nunez scored, only to see it ruled out by VAR.

Then he was in the right place at the right time to square the ball to Van Dijk for the opening goal that did stand! The central defender couldn’t miss, so accurate was the cross.

Darwin Nunez – 7

Created a few chances in the first half in his own, chaotic way.

Played a good cross to set up Elliott for a header despite the pass to him from Jota being overhit, which was the best chance of the first half.

Another nice setup for Elloitt led to the second-best chance shortly after.

Unlucky to see a goal ruled out for a foul by Jota in the build-up.

Substitutes

Cody Gakpo (on for Jota, 76′) – 7 – Played a part in the second goal with some good link-up play that had been missing prior to his arrival, sending Tsimikas free down the left.

Jordan Henderson (on for Bajcetic, 79′) – 6 – Nothing much, game was won.

James Milner (on for Alexander-Arnold, 90′) – N/A

Roberto Firmino (on for Nunez, 90′) – N/A

Subs not used: Caoimihn Kelleher, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson, Fabio Carvalho, Joel Matip

Jurgen Klopp – 8

The midfield three of Fabinho, Elliott and Bajcetic worked, or at least it was better than other midfield threes this season (not difficult you might say).

It was a big call to return Elliott to this role, but it worked and the young Englishman was needed to offer some control.

Klopp held off from making subs until late, which paid off as the goal came just before Jota was removed, with the Portuguese playing a key part in it.

Gakpo then came on and made a good contribution to the second goal, making it a routine win for Klopp and justifying his decisions.