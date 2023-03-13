★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 1, 2022: Liverpool's James Milner goes down with an injury during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 6 game between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“This is madness!” – Liverpool fans react to shocking injury statistic

A graphic has surfaced which highlights the enormity of Liverpool’s injury woes this season, with no side having seen more players unavailable for games through injury than the Reds.

Liverpool’s injury problems were laid bare by a table in the Times, with the combined number shown to be comfortably more than any other side in the Premier League.

The statistics, sourced by Premier Injuries, showed that there have now been 162 instances in which Liverpool players have been unavailable for selection in the Premier League this season, with Chelsea next on the list at 124.

Ben Dinnery uploaded the graphic to Twitter to showcase ongoing injury concerns at Nottingham Forest, however it was quickly picked up by Liverpool supporters who were taken aback by the sheer volume of casualties.

The Reds have seen 23 senior players pick up at least one knock since the campaign began in August, with only Adrian, Fabinho (missed one for personal reasons and one for illness), Harvey Elliott, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo yet to miss a game due to injury.

It is perhaps no coincidence that Liverpool and Chelsea, who each played 63 games in all competitions last season, are the two sides which head up this list. No top-flight side played more fixtures in 2021/22.

Liverpool fans reacted to the graphic, with many suggesting that the club need to do more work on injury prevention:

It is, without doubt, a major concern for Liverpool. Some believe that the issues stem from the medical department while others see it as being little more than poor fortune.

A record-breaking 63-game season in 2021/22 was always likely to take it’s toll on the players, but having now reached March, Liverpool can scarcely afford for this to still have such an impact.

Where it leaves us in the coming months remains to be seen, the age and availability of some of Liverpool’s senior players mean that a squad refresh is on its way in the summer.

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 18, 2023: Liverpool make four substitutions bringing on Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, James Milner and Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Protecting players will also contribute. Trent Alexander-Arnold has, for example, been substituted in three of his last four league appearances, a move which indicates that Jurgen Klopp is conscious of a lack of depth in that position which could lead to burn-out.

New club doctor Jonathan Power appears not to have yet started his role, which is far from ideal, but let’s hope the physios have less work to do in the coming months.

