Alexis Mac Allister’s agent has claimed that the midfielder is “most likely” to leave Brighton at the end of the season, with Liverpool interested.

The midfielder has attracted plenty of interest ahead of the summer transfer window, with Liverpool reported to be one of the clubs keeping a close eye on the situation.

Carlos Mac Allister, who is both agent and father to the 24-year-old, revealed in an interview that he expects his son to be playing his football for a different club next season.

“I believe the next transfer window will find him playing for another team,” he told Bolavip.

“We don’t know which one, we are just starting talks in general, but it is most likely that Alexis will be playing for another team next July.”

The quotes offer encouragement to Liverpool about the prospect of bringing the World Cup winner to Anfield and come just days after local journalists were briefed that the Reds have ended efforts to sign Jude Bellingham.

Neil Jones of GOAL is one of a number of those to report on Liverpool’s interest in Mac Allister, indicating that there is “substance” behind the links during a recent interview with Redmen TV.

James Pearce also described Mac Allister as an “alternative target” to Bellingham in a piece for The Athletic, explaining that Jurgen Klopp will aim to get his business done early in order to plan for the next campaign.

In what has been an impressive season on both league and international stages, Brighton‘s No. 10 could become a crucial part of Liverpool’s midfield rebuild this summer.

Like Bellingham, Mac Allister’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, meaning that the Seagulls may look to offload the player sooner rather than later in order to receive a fee that they deem adequate.

However, it could be argued that, with Brighton set to finish above Liverpool this season, a move to Anfield may not be as appealing as it once was.

The Reds are likely to require a number of reinforcements in the middle of the park in the upcoming transfer window, and if Bellingham is no longer part of that process there will be pressure to ensure that quality comes from elsewhere.