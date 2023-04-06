A flare-up between Alisson and Jordan Henderson caught the eye after Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea, but the goalkeeper has played it down.

During the stalemate at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, Henderson was pictured confronting Alisson after a mixup with Joel Matip, with the Brazilian responding in kind.

The captain seemed to take issue with Alisson leaving Matip to deal with an awkward ball over the top, with his headed clearance leading to a chance that Joao Felix squandered.

Given the situation around Liverpool at present, it was painted as a symbol of the malaise within Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

But speaking to ESPN Brasil after the game, Alisson explained the argument as an example of two players who “give our lives for the team.”

“Me and Henderson, we are two people who fight, who give our lives for their team. And on the field, there is no way to ask ‘please?’,” he said.

“So sometimes it seems that the mood is high, but it’s two people trying to fix it, do things in the best way for the team and try to help.”

The goalkeeper added: “Of course it’s been difficult [this season], it’s been a great challenge.

“We are human beings and we feel as much as anyone else. We get frustrated when something negative happens. We rejoice when we are well.”

After two disappointing results against Man City and Chelsea, Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday looking to earn their first victory since the 7-0 over Man United.

It will be a tough task, given Arsenal are league leaders, but Alisson sees it as an opportunity to “show again” that the squad is capable.

“We can’t spend a long time lamenting, because that’s the good side of football,” he continued.

“When things are going badly, two, three days after a match that the team doesn’t play well, there’s already an opportunity that can show again.

“So that’s our challenge this season. Each game will show our real quality and play together as a team.”

It is likely that both Alisson and Henderson will start again this weekend, with there expected to be no issue between the pair despite their on-field argument.

Instead, the No. 1 clearly sees it as a positive sign of him and his captain still caring about the cause.