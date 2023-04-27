Several Liverpool players stood out in their 2-1 win away to West Ham, as Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed eye-catching nights.

The Reds picked up their third successive Premier League victory on Wednesday, coming from behind to earn all three points.

After Lucas Paqueta gave the Hammers the lead, Liverpool took complete control, with Cody Gakpo and Matip scoring the goals.

The win takes Jurgen Klopp‘s side into sixth place and above Tottenham on goal difference, with Aston Villa one point ahead in fifth having played a game more.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

It was Matip (7.8) who received the highest overall rating, as he made a strong return to the team, replacing Ibrahima Konate.

The 31-year-old not only proved to be a classy presence at the heart of Liverpool’s defence but also scored the winning goal.

Goal’s Neil Jones said Matip “played well generally after a nervy start,” as he came back into the starting lineup “in style.”

Meanwhile, TIA’s Henry Jackson felt he “survived the test” of playing the ‘Konate role’, in what was one of his best performances of the season.

In joint-second place were Alexander-Arnold (7.6) and Gakpo (7.6), both of whom were excellent at the London Stadium.

The former looked so at home in his new midfield role, with Ian Doyle of the Echo saying it was “another fine outing,” in what is an improved run of form.

Meanwhile, Gakpo equalised with a great finish from distance, leading Jackson to say that he “is now starting to look like an excellent signing.”

Next up was Andy Robertson (7.1), who got an assist, whipping in the corner that Matip then bulleted home.

Jordan Henderson (6.1) got the lowest rating, with the skipper not offering enough in midfield these days. Doyle felt he was “too erratic” with his distribution.

Liverpool’s next game sees them host Spurs on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm BST), in what is a key game in the battle to finish fifth.