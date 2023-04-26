For the first time since December, Liverpool have won three games on the spin thanks to a 2-1 win over West Ham, ending the curse of the away kit.

Liverpool in their white kit and away from home, what could go wrong? Well, they conceded first having made it all too easy for West Ham to run at the defence.

Thankfully, Cody Gakpo did not wait long to equalise and it was Liverpool who went on to dominate, but not without some nervy moments.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continued to impress in his advanced role in midfield, but it was his full-back partner who delivered the assist for Joel Matip’s bullet header.

The scoreboard read 2-1 and remained that way, moving Liverpool into sixth and level with Spurs.

Here is how fans reacted to the result and performance.

Gakpo impressed, not only with his goal…

That’s two goals in three games for Gakpo now, who has found his groove and shown there is plenty to look forward to:

Gakpo, once fully settled and supported with a fresh energetic midfield is going to be some player. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 26, 2023

Gakpo is really cushioning the blow of Bobby leaving at the end of the season — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) April 26, 2023

Love Cody Gakpo you know. Knows where the goal is, presses smart, makes it stick when you need him to but even better from deep – guards it like Wijnaldum did, drives Liverpool forward. You see how he fits. Nunez has some work to do with Jota & Diaz back! Loads of variety though. — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) April 26, 2023

Nunez on, Gakpo off. Gakpo so good tonight. Growing in stature with every game. Big ovation from the away end. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 26, 2023

Nunez on for Gakpo! Another superb display from the Dutchman. He's essentially learning on the job without a pre-season and looking every bit a serious player for the Reds ? Exciting future! — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 26, 2023

I do love it when Gakpo turns and runs! Doesn't yet have Firmino's final ball quality, as he shanks that attempted pass straight to the keeper, but he does see passes and because he's really tidy technically I feel confident he will get better at throughballs. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 26, 2023

Cody Gakpo's evolution in only the space of a few months is crazy good. Especially after how rough his first month was. Definitely will end the season as one of the highlights. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) April 26, 2023

Don’t think I’ve seen a player quite like Gakpo before. Kind of reminds me of peak Wijnaldum and Firmino rolled into one, in terms of his clever movement, link up play, superb control in tight spaces and work rate. Except he’s also bigger and faster than both. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 26, 2023

Gakpo is so so good. Not just at scoring goals, but literally every single thing you want from a forward. An absolute bargain. — BEN (@SMXLFC) April 26, 2023

Trent in his new role was hailed again…

Despite Ibrahima Konate‘s absence, Alexander-Arnold persisted with his advanced role and kept his side ticking:

Trent Alexander-Arnold fulfilling the rare one-player-as-a-diamond-midfield role . #lfc — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) April 26, 2023

Trent turning in MOTM performances every single game now then. Even looks better defensively. Gone from having something like 3 assists before Arsenal to now being in the top 5 for PL assists this season. Midfield refresh, new CB + a full season of this system ? — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) April 26, 2023

Trent is basically playing central midfield now. Helped us win ball back higher a few times but when WH break initial line it is asking a lot of Henderson. Really think Gakpo is growing into the 9 role. Overall a good response to conceding early but still a few nervy moments — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 26, 2023

Alexander Arnold tonight reminds me of Jorginho at Sarri's Napoli in that he's started so many attacking sequences with quick give and goes. They have looked vulnerable enough in transition — though West Ham are built for this — but they should retain this tweak — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 26, 2023

I do like Trent in this role – just looks an absolute class act and is clearly enjoying himself. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 26, 2023

The curse of the white away kit finally ended…

Can’t say we will miss this ‘dizzying’ kit but it did bid farewell with a valuable victory, now to make it four from four at Anfield on Sunday:

#WHULIV … the white kit curse is broken in the final match #LFC wear it. Solid performance against a #WHUFC side buoyed on by a noisy home crowd. Totally subjective penalty call, when ref doesn’t give it on field, VAR isn’t giving it; if ref gives it VAR doesn’t overturn. — Eddie Gibbs (@eddiegibbs) April 26, 2023

The curse of the dizzying white kit ends! Now, I never want to see it ever again. pic.twitter.com/SnTqkA2lXl — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) April 26, 2023

Really enjoyed that. Slowly but surely looking like a Liverpool team again. Good signs. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) April 26, 2023

Not great but definitely better than in the weekend. Plus, obviously, a win. TAA, Jones and Gakpo quite good. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) April 26, 2023

“The counter-press high set the tone for everything. (Never understand anyone who complains about our high line when it underpins all our success/ style). Utterly dominant, controlling display.” – KloppiteE in TIA comments

Liverpool continue to prove that they don’t want fans to relax during a game, but a well-earned 2-1 win in the end, with the bonus picture of David Moyes convinced his decades-old conspiracy theories are true. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) April 26, 2023

Curtis Jones continues to be underrated. He's been just as important as Trent in this new system. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) April 26, 2023

Liverpool move above Spurs on goal difference into sixth place. And coming up next… Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) April 26, 2023

There was plenty to like from Liverpool, not perfect but it is three points, five unbeaten and three wins in a row.