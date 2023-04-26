★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 26, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Cody Gakpo “shows everything you want” as fans hail Liverpool’s “bargain”

For the first time since December, Liverpool have won three games on the spin thanks to a 2-1 win over West Ham, ending the curse of the away kit.

Liverpool in their white kit and away from home, what could go wrong? Well, they conceded first having made it all too easy for West Ham to run at the defence.

Thankfully, Cody Gakpo did not wait long to equalise and it was Liverpool who went on to dominate, but not without some nervy moments.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continued to impress in his advanced role in midfield, but it was his full-back partner who delivered the assist for Joel Matip’s bullet header.

The scoreboard read 2-1 and remained that way, moving Liverpool into sixth and level with Spurs.

Here is how fans reacted to the result and performance.

 

Gakpo impressed, not only with his goal…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 26, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (2nf from L) celebrates after scoring the his side's first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That’s two goals in three games for Gakpo now, who has found his groove and shown there is plenty to look forward to:

 

Trent in his new role was hailed again…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 26, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold shoots during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Despite Ibrahima Konate‘s absence, Alexander-Arnold persisted with his advanced role and kept his side ticking:

 

The curse of the white away kit finally ended…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 26, 2023: Liverpool's Joël Matip scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Can’t say we will miss this ‘dizzying’ kit but it did bid farewell with a valuable victory, now to make it four from four at Anfield on Sunday:

“The counter-press high set the tone for everything. (Never understand anyone who complains about our high line when it underpins all our success/ style). Utterly dominant, controlling display.”

KloppiteE in TIA comments

There was plenty to like from Liverpool, not perfect but it is three points, five unbeaten and three wins in a row.

