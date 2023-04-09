★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: A poignant cover of the official match day programme paying tribute to the 97 victims of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster, as the 15th April 34th year anniversary approaches, seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Arsenal – Follow the Reds’ vital Premier League clash here

Liverpool host Arsenal in a huge Premier League game as they look to just about stay in the top-four picture. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Firmino, Nunez

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Walters, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nelson, Trossard

Our coverage updates automatically below:

