This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Bobby tears up as tributes flow – View from the stands as Anfield bids farewell

There were tears freely flowing for Roberto Firmino as Anfield paid tribute to their No. 9, with James Milner also soaking up the atmosphere for the final time.

Emotions were overflowing after the final whistle at Anfield, with reality setting in that another era has ended.

Firmino admitted he would “100 percent” shed tears after his final home game, and his certainly triggered others to do the same following his poignant equaliser and tribute.

A guard of honour welcomed Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino for their final home game, with a Champions Wall plaque and photo collage presented to each.

The view from the stands was special, with each player given a touching moment in the spotlight:

Milner will have been resistant to be in the spotlight, but he certainly deserved to be:

Firmino was saved until last and, of course, ‘Si Senor’ reverberated around Anfield:

How is it already time to say goodbye, where did all those years go?:

The lap of honour proved just as special, with players and fans soaking up the moment together:

The farewell shows just how much the club means to the players and vice-versa. There is no other club like it in moments such as these, and you’re not alone if emotions are still running high!

It is the end of an era at Liverpool and a new one is upon us this summer, but before then there is still one final match to play.

Perhaps Bobby has one last goal in him for the travelling Reds. We can only hope!

