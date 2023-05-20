★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“It just had to be” Roberto Firmino for Liverpool – but “yet another inept referee”

Roberto Firmino was the one to rescue a point for Liverpool in a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, a fitting way to say goodbye after a storied eight-year spell on Merseyside.

It was a big day for Liverpool at Anfield, with a game to win and farewells to be had – but Jurgen Klopp’s side were all too complacent to start, with Villa taking an early lead.

Sadly, there was another instance of the referee proving to be a major talking point with John Brooks upping the ante in shambolic displays from Premier League officials.

Cody Gakpo had a goal disallowed, apparently, for offside, while Aston Villa relished the chance to drain the clock with one time-wasting tactic after another.

But who other than Firmino to get the Reds back on level terms in front of the Kop on the day he bids farewell.

The top four is mathematically still on the table, but it would require Man United to lose their last two games – here’s how fans reacted to the result.

 

One last time…

Were we surprised Bobby had one last say at Anfield? It just HAD to be him:

 

A spotlight on the investment needed…

While the Reds have strung together an impressive winning streak, up until now, this match was a timely reminder of the improvements needed in the summer:

“Back to reality. Our winning run sort to paper over the cracks. We would have heard how resurgent Trent, Jones and Bajectic are like new MF signings. A lot of work to be done over the summer.” – Jurgenpressing in the TIA comments.

 

Will it ever get better?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 5, 2023: Referee John Brooks during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Brentford FC at Old Trafford. Man Utd won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Surprise, surprise there were more questionable decisions from the referee, perhaps it was a good thing Jurgen was in the stands!:

 

Talk about wasting time!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (L) and Aston Villa's captain John McGinn during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was, obviously, a time-wasting school last summer that Liverpool missed out on as Villa drained the clock:

“Boy am I glad I don’t watch Villa every week, not sour grapes but 6 across the back and time wasting from the first minute is not a team and tactics I’d want to see any more than I had to.” – Brighton Red in the TIA comments.

It was not the win we desperately craved or needed, but that it was Firmino who scored the equaliser at least offered a touching consolation.

One game to go.

