As the Reds look to cap a tricky campaign with a win at Southampton, there are a couple of fresh injury concerns for the manager to deal with.

Liverpool’s top-four hopes all but ended with a 1-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the final home game of the season, with Man United’s win over Chelsea later confirming such on Thursday night.

It leaves Jurgen Klopp with a rare opportunity to shake things up in a fixture which presents almost no jeopardy to his side.

Four players will wave goodbye to the club after the trip to Saint Mary’s and the relaxed nature of the fixture could increase the chances of starts for a couple of those.

Here is who will and could miss out for Southampton vs. Liverpool:

The manager confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Andy Robertson was struggling with a groin issue in training, while Ibrahima Konate could miss out after coming down with an illness.

Klopp did provide a more positive update in revealing that Darwin Nunez has trained fully with the squad and could be involved on Sunday afternoon.

Naby Keita will not get the opportunity to turn out for the Reds for a final time as he continues to nurse a muscle problem, but Roberto Firmino is available for a farewell appearance after coming off the bench against Aston Villa.

Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay have all seen their seasons cut short by various injuries, with the fitness of Nat Phillips still uncertain.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Southampton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate*, Matip, Gomez, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson*, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Carvalho, Firmino

* Doubtful