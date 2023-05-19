Jurgen Klopp needs to go with his head over his heart as Liverpool host Aston Villa at Anfield.

While it has been earmarked as an afternoon for farewells, Klopp will be firmly focused on the job at hand before he allows emotion to take over.

Liverpool need to win to keep the pressure on fourth-placed Man United, who travel to Bournemouth at the same time on Saturday.

With two games remaining for Liverpool, the Reds are one point behind Erik ten Hag’s team, having played one match more.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up as Aston Villa arrive at Anfield.

Team news

Here’s what Klopp revealed in his press conference:

Darwin Nunez “will not be available” due to “inflammation of the tendon in his toe”

Roberto Firmino could play and has trained this week

No other news as the “long-term injured are out, but all the rest should be available”

Liverpool’s XI vs. Aston Villa

With Liverpool in such good form, there isn’t much need for Klopp to tinker with his team for the final matches of the season.

The biggest decision he has to make is who will play on the left, as Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are both vying for the winger’s role.

With rotation not necessary at this late point in the campaign, it will likely be Diaz who keeps his place for a fourth start in five matches.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo should retain his spot through the middle.

Here are the key decisions Klopp could make:

Diaz remains on the left, five days on from the Leicester game

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk play together for a fourth consecutive match

Firmino only makes the bench with Gakpo starting in attack

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

With James Milner leaving at the end of the season, Jordan Henderson is expected to transition into a more part-time player who starts games on the bench.

He’s unlikely to be dropped immediately next season but, with the future in mind, Klopp could opt for a more youthful midfield, starting both Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

The 29-year-old Fabinho would still be the holding midfielder in this scenario, as Jota starts over Diaz.

Elliott gets his just his second start in 10 matches

Jota plays instead of Diaz on the left

Gakpo retains his position in the the No. 9 role

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Whatever happens, Klopp will be making his team selection based on who is most likely to win Liverpool the match.

Emotions will be held back until after the final whistle has been blown.