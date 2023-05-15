Liverpool travel to Leicester on Monday night hoping to extend their winning run and keep pressure on those above them.

The Reds are likely to be faced by a lively King Power Stadium as the Foxes look for a result that could steer them away from the relegation zone.

It was a 2-1 win for Liverpool against Monday’s hosts back in December, but this is typically a tricky place to go for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

A defeat for the Reds would signal the side’s worst away run at Leicester in over six decades.

An unpredictable stomping ground

The Reds have lost the last two encounters at the King Power. Not since 1962 have they suffered a third in succession at Leicester.

14 of the last 21 league encounters have been won by Liverpool, with Leicester winning four with three draws.

This will be the Reds’ 10th league visit to this ground, they have won four and lost four of those.

There have been only three goalless draws in 105 league clashes between the teams, with two coming at Leicester in 1998 and 2004.

Liverpool have managed to keep just two clean sheets in their last 13 away league trips in this fixture.

An unwanted hat-trick for Faes?

Wout Faes’ brace of own goals back in December saw him become only the second player in history to score two own goals against Liverpool in a game after Danny Molloy, who did so while playing for Cardiff in 1959.

Molloy’s team still won the game 3-2 and he is the only player ever to score three own goals in a career against the Reds.

In the defeat at Anfield shortly after Christmas, Faes became only the fourth player in Premier League history to score two own goals in a game.

Jamie Carragher (Liverpool v Manchester United in 1999), Michael Proctor (Sunderland v Charlton 2003) and Jonathan Walters (Stoke v Chelsea 2013) are the others.

Milestones up for grabs

Not since September 2013 have Liverpool won a third successive league game by a 1-0 margin. Each time the winner was scored by Daniel Sturridge (against Stoke, Aston Villa and Manchester United).

Liverpool are aiming to record a third successive away league win for the first time this season.

The Reds require five goals in order to record 100 for the season in all competitions.

If Liverpool score once against Leicester they will record their 400th away goal under Jurgen Klopp in all competitions.

Liverpool look for a seventh league win in a row for the first time since April 2022 (in a run of 10).

Salah keeps going

You guessed it, there are more records available to Mohamed Salah on Monday night as he bids to record 20 league goals for the fifth campaign out of six. He recorded 19 in the other.

The Egyptian has been available for 97% of all of Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League matches since joining the club in 2017.

The Reds have won their last two league games by a 1-0 scoreline, with the 30-year-old providing the winner in each.

He did however have a penalty saved on this ground last season by Kasper Schmeichel after just 16 minutes while the game was goalless.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 30, Nunez 15, Firmino 11, Gakpo 6, Diaz 5, Elliott 5, Jota 5, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, van Dijk 3, Bajcetic 1, Matip 2, Jones 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, own goals 4

Leicester: Barnes 12, Maddison 10, Iheanacho 8, Vardy 6, Daka 4, Tielemans 4, Castagne 2, Dewsbury-Hall 2, Albrighton 1, Justin 1, Mendy 1, Perez 1, Praet 1, Ricardo Pereira 1, Soyuncu 1, Tete 1, own goals 2

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).