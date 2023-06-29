A number of key components are being considered for the potential targets who will form part of Liverpool’s summer rebuild, particularly in the midfield area.

Yet another midfielder looks to have found his way onto the Reds’ shopping list in the transfer window, with Dominik Szoboszlai the latest to be touted as a possible option for Jurgen Klopp.

The 22-year-old is reported to have held talks with the club over a potential summer transfer, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein indicating on Wednesday that progress is being made towards what is likely to be a “complicated” deal.

Szoboszlai joins the likes of Khephren Thuram, Ryan Gravenberch and Manu Kone on the reported list of midfield targets, with the latter leaving France’s U21 Euro clash with Switzerland on crutches having sustained a knee injury on Wednesday night.

More names are expected to follow Alexis Mac Allister through the door this summer after the World Cup winner’s £35 million arrival from Brighton earlier this month and the criteria for further signings appears to be rigid.

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has listed three core ingredients that will be required from any more summer acquisitions.

When outlining the Reds’ transfer strategy for the coming weeks, Reddy wrote: “Affordability, availability, and the appetite to restore Liverpool as a domestic and European force are the core factors being assessed.”

It suggests that the Reds are still assessing a number of options and that the club will not pull the trigger unless the player and the deal are right.

Reddy also discussed Szoboszlai’s positional flexibility as being a strong asset that Liverpool are looking to obtain, adding that the Reds have been “exploring multiple options” when it comes to restocking the middle of the park.

“[Szoboszlai’s] comfort in playing across the midfield, his impressive chance creation metrics, and ball-carrying ability fits the profile Liverpool are after,” she explained.

“The club have been exploring multiple options to enhance the technical quality, dynamism, and depth in their central area.”

Reddy cited Nicolo Barella, alongside Gravenberch and Thuram, as some of the options being considered by Liverpool, but suggested that inflated transfer fees and a lack of Champions League football will hamper Klopp’s side in their quest for quality reinforcement.

The manager will be keen to complete any deals sooner rather than later, with the first group of players set to return to pre-season training on July 8.

Work is clearly being done to boost the quality and depth of Liverpool’s squad for next season, but it appears a number of strict priorities are being adhered to.