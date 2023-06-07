Liverpool will welcome players back at different points for the start of pre-season, but nine first-team members will be involved from the get go.

Jurgen Klopp will oversee a staggered start to training thanks to international fixtures, with a smaller squad to assemble on July 8 before the remainder follow a few days later.

Liverpool’s summer plans are starting to come together, with four friendly dates confirmed, one in the pipeline and two overseas trips locked in.

On July 8, the Reds will welcome back those who were not involved with their national squad over the summer, ready for testing off the back of a six-week break.

That includes Fabinho, Thiago, Darwin Nunez, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Adrian, in addition to Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic following their injury lay-offs.

The young duo will be carefully managed throughout the early parts of the summer, notably Bajcetic after a “stress response” around his adductor.

Fabio Carvalho, meanwhile, is without international commitments and would make it 10 senior players on the first day if he has yet to leave.

His future is up in the air following a rejected bid from Leipzig, and he will hope to have his next step resolved before July 8.

There has been speculation surrounding the futures of both Gomez and Matip, but the expectation is both report for the first day of pre-season, which is just over three weeks after the transfer window opened.

While the internationals are expected to arrive at the AXA Training Centre on July 11, just three days after the first wave, it would not be surprising to see a host of youngsters on the first day.

Tyler Morton will return from his loan spell but may still be on restricted duty after a foot injury, while Kaide Gordon may be involved in some capacity after a 16-month layoff.

Leighton Clarkson, Jarell Quansah, Bobby Clark, Melkamu Frauendorf, Luke Chambers, Harvey Davies, Isaac Mabaya, James Balagizi, Trent Kone-Doherty, Harvey Blair and Layton Stewart are other youngsters to look out for.

Ben Doak and Conor Bradley, meanwhile, are expected to be part of the second wave after their international exploits.

The Reds will travel to Germany for a training camp and two friendlies before flying to Singapore for meetings with Leicester on July 30 and Bayern Munich on August 2.

Liverpool players to return for first day of pre-season

Senior players: Adrian, Ramsay, Gomez, Matip, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Morton, Thiago, Nunez

Likely youth players: Pitaluga, Davies, Chambers, Mabaya, Norris, Quansah, Clarkson, Hill, Balagizi, Frauendorf, Clark, Kone-Doherty, Blair, Stewart