LFC to visit local hospitals to mark 75th anniversary of the NHS

Liverpool FC Foundation’s Red Neighbours community team will board the Reds’ open top bus this week, complete with silverware to thank local hospital staff and celebrate the NHS’ 75th anniversary.

The ‘You Are Our Champions’ open top bus tour will set off from Anfield on Wednesday 5th July complete with Champions League trophy to visit six local hospitals across the Liverpool city region including: Arrow Park Hospital, The Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals, Marie Curie Centre Walton, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Whiston Hospital and Aintree University Hospital.

LFC Legends Alan Kennedy and John Barnes will join LFC and LFC Foundation staff on the open top bus tour to meet and greet NHS staff, take pictures, sign autographs and hand out some LFC goodies.

Forbes Duff, head of community engagement, Liverpool FC Foundation, said: “We are looking forward to our open top bus tour this week and meeting with the incredible people who work so tirelessly to support one of our country’s greatest institutions.

“We hope our visit brings fun and enjoyment to hospital staff and celebrates the NHS on its big birthday.”

Launched in 2017, the Red Neighbours programme aims to make a difference to those who live in the club’s surrounding communities through four key areas of need: food poverty and education, support for the elderly community, creating memorable experiences for young people, and encouraging a physically active community.

Regular visits to local hospitals, hospices and care homes are part of Red Neighbours’ activities. LFC staff volunteers support the visits, which aim to lift the spirits of both patients and staff with friendly chats and fun sing-alongs.

During the 2022/23 season, the Red Neighbours programme has given away over £158,000 worth of goods to the local community including LFC stadium tour vouchers, goodie bags, gifts, free school tickets and food provisions. Engaging with over 69,000 beneficiaries, this includes providing 52,000 weekly meals, feeding over 2,200 people with Breakfast Club to You hampers and donating over 2,700 match tickets to local schools, community groups and charities.