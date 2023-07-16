★ PREMIUM
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 11, 2023: Bayern Munich's Sadio Mané during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg match between Manchester City FC and FC Bayern Munich at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Sadio Mane could miss Liverpool reunion after falling “short of expectations”

After his Anfield departure 12 months ago, Sadio Mane looks set to depart Bayern this summer and miss out on a reunion with Liverpool in Singapore.

The Senegalese forward ended his Liverpool career impressively with 23 goals in his final season on Merseyside before moving to Bayern Munich for £35 million last July.

He has since failed to have the same impact at the Bundesliga giants, netting just 12 times in all competitions and missing out on a trip to the World Cup through injury.

The Reds’ pre-season plans could see Mane reunited with his former colleagues in Singapore as Jurgen Klopp‘s side prepare to face Bayern Munich on August 2.

Mane famously produced a stunning turn and lob to give Liverpool the lead at the Allianz Arena the last time the two sides met in competitive action, but an appearance on this occasion is far from certain at this stage.

MUNICH, GERMANY - Wednesday, March 13, 2019: Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between FC Bayern M¸nchen and Liverpool FC at the Allianz Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The 31-year-old has been linked to a move away from the German champions in recent weeks, with manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly saying: “He fell short of expectations.

“The competitive situation is extremely high, the starting position is not easy for him. The player knows that too, he knows my opinion and the opinion of the club.”

As with many players across Europe this summer, interest is said to have come in from the Saudi Pro League with Ariadhiah reporting that Mane could link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr next season.

While the links are far from concrete and there appears to have been no formal approach as things stand, Tuchel’s damning assessment of the winger’s campaign isn’t particularly conducive to a long and successful career in Germany.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 11, 2023: Bayern Munich's substitute Sadio Mané on the bench before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg match between Manchester City FC and FC Bayern Munich at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mane enjoyed a glorious six-year spell on Merseyside following his arrival from Southampton in 2016, lifting every major trophy available to him and making wonderful memories along the way.

He will be keen to link up with the players he worked with during the successful seasons, having already met Alisson in an international friendly last month.

The forward’s immediate future remains to be seen, but what we know for certain is that the Reds will face Bayern Munich and Leicester in the Singapore leg of their pre-season preparations next month.

