There was a heartwarming reunion as Brazil faced Senegal, and three Liverpool players won their international fixtures on Tuesday night.

As Brazil took on Senegal in Lisbon, some familiar faces were reunited as Alisson‘s team lost 4-2 against Sadio Mane‘s side in a friendly.

In the second half, Mane scored Senegal’s two winning goals, one from the spot, as Alisson watched on from the bench – Man City‘s Ederson was the chosen goalkeeper.

After the match, the pair were reunited along with Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel.

There was also a surprise friendly result in Germany, where Colombia beat the Germans 2-0.

Luis Diaz scored a fantastic header to give his team the lead after 54 minutes, as he continues to regain his fitness after last season’s long injury layoff.

Diaz, Colombia’s most important player, played 86 minutes in the win.

In Euro 2024 qualifying, both of Liverpool’s players were successful.

Andy Robertson had one of the more bizarre nights of his career as Scotland were forced off at Hampden Park just 10 minutes into the game, due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match didn’t resume for nearly 90 minutes but, when the water cleared, Robertson shone.

Scotland ultimately triumphed 2-0 against Georgia in a game that didn’t finish until 11.20pm (BST).

He won’t care, though, as his team are sitting top of Group A, having taken maximum points from their four matches played.

As captain, Robertson played the full game.

Diogo Jota featured considerably less.

Liverpool’s Portuguese forward made only a cameo appearance in injury time, as he came on shortly following Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winner to beat Iceland 1-0.

It has been a long season for these internationals, and they are due to return for pre-season on July 11.