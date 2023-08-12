Liverpool FC held their first test event for the redeveloped Anfield Road Stand on Tuesday night, allowing supporters the first glimpse inside at the new stand.

The redevelopment, which will take Anfield’s overall capacity to 61,000, was due to be complete in time for Saturday’s home opener against Bournemouth, but delays from construction company The Buckingham Group mean Anfield will be working at a reduced capacity.

Instead, the redeveloped Anfield Road Stand will undergo a phased opening, with the aim now for completion in mid-October, meaning a first full capacity for the Merseyside derby on October 21.

The test event saw supporters attend in order for the club to use the facilities, which is required for health and safety certification from the City Council.

Only the lower tier, which largely remains the same as last season, is currently in use.

Outside, you can see there is still a lot of work to be done. Temporary tarmac has been laid in recent days in order to allow the opening of the stand.

The Anfield Forever Walkway, where granite benches will eventually be installed, has also seen temporary tarmac to infill the gaps.

Inside, it’s certainly impressive and gives a glimpse of what is to come – with those obstructed views in the old lower tier now long gone.

Rail seating has been installed throughout the whole of the lower tier, and also in the upper half of the Kop.

There’s certainly work to be done, with cladding to be finished, seats to be installed, and presumably work inside the new upper tier – which will eventually house around 10,000 fans.

We’re sure it will all be worth the wait, but it is a shame that this isn’t finished in time for the opening game on Saturday.

Anfield Road End Expansion – Key facts