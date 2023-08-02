★ PREMIUM
SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (R) celebrates with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Exciting” forward options but Bayern Munich “expose” Reds’ shortcomings

It was another action-packed friendly in which Liverpool displayed their best and worst summer traits, with fans voicing concerns about ongoing areas of weakness.

Liverpool’s final overseas outing of pre-season ended in a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich and with plenty of talking points all over the pitch.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring inside the first few minutes with a clinical strike that flew beyond Yann Sommer, with new skipper Virgil van Dijk doubling the lead shortly before the half-hour mark.

Wingers Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane levelled the scoring shortly before the break, with Alexis Mac Allister putting hearts in mouths as he went off with a knock.

A quite brilliant Luis Diaz turn and finish put the Reds back in front midway through the second half, but late strikes from Josip Stanisic and Franz Kratzig saw Liverpool ship four for the second time this summer.

Here is how supporters reacted to the latest pre-season performance.

 

The forwards continue to impress and give Klopp plenty to think about for Chelsea…

“NUNEZ has been on it all summer.”

Sue in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Bayern Munich did however shine a light on Liverpool’s defensive frailties…

“We are so exciting in attack, yet can be so disappointing in defence.”

Be HD in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Mac Allister’s substitution sparked concerns and reignited the ongoing midfield debate…

“We have to sign a defensive midfielder if we are going to play the system with trent stepping into midfield we are getting ripped apart down the right side.”

Kieran Dillon on Facebook

There were more minutes in the tank as the Reds capped an ultimately successful trip to Southeast Asia, with just one pre-season friendly left to go.

A trip to Deepdale to face Darmstadt awaits next for Liverpool as they bid to close off the summer in style ahead of the meeting with Chelsea on August 13.

Competitive action is just around the corner and we got another nice taster for it at the Singapore National Stadium!

