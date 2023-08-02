It was another action-packed friendly in which Liverpool displayed their best and worst summer traits, with fans voicing concerns about ongoing areas of weakness.

Liverpool’s final overseas outing of pre-season ended in a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich and with plenty of talking points all over the pitch.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring inside the first few minutes with a clinical strike that flew beyond Yann Sommer, with new skipper Virgil van Dijk doubling the lead shortly before the half-hour mark.

Wingers Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane levelled the scoring shortly before the break, with Alexis Mac Allister putting hearts in mouths as he went off with a knock.

A quite brilliant Luis Diaz turn and finish put the Reds back in front midway through the second half, but late strikes from Josip Stanisic and Franz Kratzig saw Liverpool ship four for the second time this summer.

Here is how supporters reacted to the latest pre-season performance.

The forwards continue to impress and give Klopp plenty to think about for Chelsea…

Been a long road back for Diaz. He’s had a very good preseason & scored some goals & his fitness & pace looks to be back on form. Exciting player when he touches the ball. — Canadian Kop (@thecanadiankop) August 2, 2023

Salah and Diaz look sharp! It’s Darwin of Jota for that final spot if we play 4 up there — Josh (@joshdennyy_) August 2, 2023

The Bayern defenders when Gakpo runs at them: pic.twitter.com/dQWGGxr0yR — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) August 2, 2023

“NUNEZ has been on it all summer.” – Sue in the This Is Anfield comments

Love Gakpo. Loads of facets to his game but knows exactly where the back of the net is as well. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) August 2, 2023

Klopp’s got one of the hardest decisions choosing between Gakpo, Jota, Diaz & Nunez against Chelsea — ? (@TheImmortalKop) August 2, 2023

Bayern Munich did however shine a light on Liverpool’s defensive frailties…

Both goals Liverpool have conceded this half have come from simple balls into acres of space down the right hand side. If ever there was a prime example of why this system is so heavily dependent on Konate, this is it. Matip gets brutally exposed at RCB. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) August 2, 2023

Robertson, Jones and Trent all lacking in that 2nd goal. The idea of the system is to make things more compact in central areas but Bayern have made a mockery of that at times. The pitch has looked big and Matip & van Dijk being asked to do too much defending. — Red (@TaintlessRed) August 2, 2023

“We are so exciting in attack, yet can be so disappointing in defence.” – Be HD in the This Is Anfield comments

If Trent is going to play the hybrid role we need a left sided center back badly. Can’t be a high pushing left outside back like Robbo. Needs someone who will tuck in some the RCB can slide #lfc — Keeg (@KeeganLMoyer) August 2, 2023

Joel Matip brutally exposed in that half. Cannot play like that with this 3-4-3. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) August 2, 2023

Why have we not got in a decent RB?

If not a dedicated DM? Let Trent play midfield, we too exposed to rely on Matip/Konate to play so narrow in defence. Will get slaughtered by the counter. — Klopplife??????????????????? 19?? (@Welshboy64) August 2, 2023

Both Trent and Robbo out of position but it’s also because Bayern caught us on the counter https://t.co/ryJMUwrWKo — Thuto (@_Lepokisi) August 2, 2023

Mac Allister’s substitution sparked concerns and reignited the ongoing midfield debate…

A significant injury to MacAllister would be seismic given the paucity of Liverpool’s current options in midfield.????? Really hope he’s ok — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) August 2, 2023

“We have to sign a defensive midfielder if we are going to play the system with trent stepping into midfield we are getting ripped apart down the right side.” – Kieran Dillon on Facebook

If MacAllister is ruled out for a few weeks… Lavia and Andre have to come in. 2 midfielders is a must.#LFC — Calvin ?? (@TrentDeBruyne) August 2, 2023

Mac Allister pretending to be injured to get some other midfielders through the door, what a guy — M? (@mduckthedarj) August 2, 2023

That first half showing why we so desperately need a defensive mid! ? — Kiran (@Kiran____) August 2, 2023

What if Mac Allister injury at the end of first half is serious? Everyone would panic and the season would probably be over before it even started! That's how thin the squad is and it's been the case for years! pic.twitter.com/4LTXZWZTlX — Mohamad (@Mo4Mohamad) August 2, 2023

There were more minutes in the tank as the Reds capped an ultimately successful trip to Southeast Asia, with just one pre-season friendly left to go.

A trip to Deepdale to face Darmstadt awaits next for Liverpool as they bid to close off the summer in style ahead of the meeting with Chelsea on August 13.

Competitive action is just around the corner and we got another nice taster for it at the Singapore National Stadium!