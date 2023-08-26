Liverpool striker makes it 4 goals in 3 in U18s victory

Jayden Danns’ impressive start to the season continued with yet another goal to help Liverpool under-18s secure a 2-0 victory over Derby.

Liverpool U18s 2-0 Derby U18s

U18 Premier League, AXA Training Centre

August 26, 202

Goals: Danns 6′, Ahmed 42’

It was a match to forget last time out for the U18s, but back on to home soil, it was a return to winning ways for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s young side.

Six changes were made to the team who fell to a heavy defeat at Leeds, which saw a debut in goal for Kornel Misciur – one of seven 16-year-olds in the XI.

First-year scholar Louis Enahoro-Marcus was also involved for the first time as the Reds met Derby, who had won and drawn their opening two games.

The visitors, though, quickly found themselves on the backfoot as Danns’ impressive season to date continued with his fourth goal of the campaign.

Danns with the finish from close range to put the #LFC18s in the lead against Derby County ? Watch now on LFCTV GO ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 26, 2023

Trent Kone-Doherty – who returned to the U18s after scoring for the U21s last week – set up the goal with Danns bundling the ball over the line on the second attempt.

At the other end of the pitch, Derby will have been sick of the sight of Misciur after he made one impressive save after another, giving the Reds the foundations to double their lead.

Kieran Morrison was the assist provider for Kareem Ahmed with crafty work on the left flank ending with a brilliant pull back for Ahmed to convert after a steadying touch.

HT: Liverpool U18s 2-0 Derby U18s

Bridge-Wilkinson’s changes early into the half shuffled his side and Misciur continued to answer the questions Derby presented to him as they pressed to get back into the match.

The young Reds stood up to the task, though, and protected their two-goal advantage to return to the winner’s board with their second victory of the season.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Pitt, Furnell-Gill, Enahoro-Marcus (Airoboma 58′), Gyimah (Martin 86′); Trueman (Laffey 58′), Pennington, Morrison; Kone-Doherty, Danns, Ahmed

Subs not used: Morana, Lambie

Next match: Crystal Palace (A) – U18 PL – Saturday, Sept 2, 11am (BST)