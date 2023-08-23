Tuesday saw Tyler Morton make his return to Liverpool training after four months out through injury, with his next step now being considered.

Morton made progress during a loan spell with Blackburn last time out, featuring 46 times for the Championship club, before a broken foot ended his campaign early.

The midfielder returned to the AXA Training Centre for treatment before embarking on his post-season holiday, later reporting back to Merseyside for training.

However, while Morton was present at the start of pre-season, the 20-year-old was not involved in first-team trips to Germany and Singapore.

But this week saw him make his long-awaited return to training, taking part in a session on Tuesday as Liverpool begin preparations for the clash at Newcastle.

Morton was part of a 31-man squad working in the sunshine on Merseyside, with the majority of those who started the 3-1 win over Bournemouth taking in a lighter workload.

He warmed up with his team-mates as Jurgen Klopp and his staff watched on, and was among those pictured involved in small-sided drills with the ball.

It is likely that Liverpool’s medical team are still overseeing a buildup of intensity for the youngster, whose time out requires a cautious approach to recovery.

Upon his return, though, it appears there are plans in place to send Morton out for another loan spell this season.

Earlier this month, journalist Darren Witcoop reported that the midfielder is attracting interest from the Championship, while Neil Jones has added that clubs abroad are also monitoring.

It had been expected at one stage that Morton would join Klopp’s senior ranks at Liverpool this season, but that seems to have shifted.

With Liverpool still hoping to bring in another midfielder before the end of the transfer window, competition for places would not allow the academy graduate enough minutes to develop.

As it stands, Morton is behind Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic in the pecking order.