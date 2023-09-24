Liverpool were made to work hard for their win against West Ham, but Jurgen Klopp‘s side turned up the tempo when they needed to.

It was another match in which the game was finely balanced heading into the second half.

For once, the Reds didn’t fall behind, but they were pegged back after Jarrod Bowen’s brilliant header cancelled out Mo Salah‘s early penalty.

Thankfully, after missing an earlier sitter, Darwin Nunez was on hand to volley home from a pinpoint pass by Alexis Mac Allister into the penalty area.

Liverpool kept the ball well and Diogo Jota‘s goal, almost immediately after coming on, prevented a nervous finish.

There was plenty to mull over for supporters as Anfield enjoyed another Liverpool win in the Premier League.

Working out Nunez

The Uruguayan is somewhat of an enigma. After missing a sitter, he managed to volley home from Mac Allister’s brilliant pass – as long as the Reds are winning!

The way Darwin tracks back these days, too…he really is something. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) September 24, 2023

Vintage Darwin that. Misses a sitter, then executes a brilliant volley that’s 10x more technically demanding. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 24, 2023

Nunez has tidied up his game so much — TA (@tazzum_dvuk) September 24, 2023

Nunez’ hold up play is phenomenal. Somehow, it sticks and links up. — N ??????? (@neil_erskine) September 24, 2023

Mac Allister’s pass wasn’t bad either

Mac Allister has been a long way from his best in an admittedly unfamiliar no6 role but he comes alive in the final third where he is most comfortable. The pass for Nunez's volley to put @LFC in front just exquisite. — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) September 24, 2023

Can we all appreciate Mac Allister’s assist. Exquisite pass for Nunez. Perfection. ?? — Samuel (@SamueILFC) September 24, 2023

Mac Allister MOTM for me. His best performance so far. Clearly still getting to grips with an unfamiliar role but thought his tenacity and positional play out of possession were superb. And of course, incredible vision and technique to set up Darwin’s goal. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 24, 2023

A great Bowen header, but was it avoidable?

There were contrasting views on West Ham‘s only goal, with some thinking more could have been done to prevent it.

I do wish Liverpool would block crosses now and again. A simple ask. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) September 24, 2023

“Defense lets us down game after game, just tiring” – Mims in the comments.

“Sometimes you just have to say “great header Jared Bowen” and leave it at that. I don’t think it was a defensive error per se.” – David Mc in the comments.

Poor to allow the cross and then VVD caught on the back foot 1-1 — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) September 24, 2023

Not sure what people think Van Dijk should’ve done for that goal. Bowen goes for a diving header that’s basically on the floor. Van Dijk sticks a boot in there and it’s almost certainly a penalty. It’s an unbelievable finish. The avoidable bit was what happened in the build up. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 24, 2023

Matip and Gomez have been outstanding today. Defensive positioning and moments to press have really restricted West Ham — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) September 24, 2023

Another 3 points and good showing

As so often this season, #LFC way better in second half. Deserved win that could have been bigger. West Ham have a decent side there. Paqueta and Bowen wouldn't be out of place at a side higher up the table. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) September 24, 2023

They'd probably like to win with a bit more ease at some point but today was yet more proof of Liverpool's ability to grind their way through tough games before showing their class. West Ham were impressive but just couldn't stay with the hosts for 95 minutes. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) September 24, 2023

Massive three points, as usual became more confident and composed as the game went on. Would like us to make things slightly easier for ourselves, but as long as the three points keep coming no real complaints. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) September 24, 2023

The lad who won’t get anywhere near the credit he deserves for this game, just like Wijnaldum never did when he played a very similar role for us, is Curtis Jones. He was excellent today. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) September 24, 2023

Szoboszlai in the first half: completed 47 of his 48 passes (98%), including three key passes. Gained possession on six occasions, more than anyone else on the pitch. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 24, 2023