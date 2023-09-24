★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC IN PURPLE

NEW THIRD KIT & TRAINING

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 24, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Fans hail “vintage” Darwin Nunez as Liverpool “grind their way” to 3 points

Liverpool were made to work hard for their win against West Ham, but Jurgen Klopp‘s side turned up the tempo when they needed to.

It was another match in which the game was finely balanced heading into the second half.

For once, the Reds didn’t fall behind, but they were pegged back after Jarrod Bowen’s brilliant header cancelled out Mo Salah‘s early penalty.

Thankfully, after missing an earlier sitter, Darwin Nunez was on hand to volley home from a pinpoint pass by Alexis Mac Allister into the penalty area.

Liverpool kept the ball well and Diogo Jota‘s goal, almost immediately after coming on, prevented a nervous finish.

There was plenty to mull over for supporters as Anfield enjoyed another Liverpool win in the Premier League.

 

Working out Nunez

The Uruguayan is somewhat of an enigma. After missing a sitter, he managed to volley home from Mac Allister’s brilliant pass – as long as the Reds are winning!

 

Mac Allister’s pass wasn’t bad either

 

A great Bowen header, but was it avoidable?

There were contrasting views on West Ham‘s only goal, with some thinking more could have been done to prevent it.

“Defense lets us down game after game, just tiring” – Mims in the comments.

“Sometimes you just have to say “great header Jared Bowen” and leave it at that. I don’t think it was a defensive error per se.” – David Mc in the comments.

 

Another 3 points and good showing

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023