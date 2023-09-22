Liverpool FC and AXA have further expanded their partnership, started in 2018, to include the naming rights of the new home of the women’s team at Melwood.

The first-class facility will be officially known as the ‘AXA Melwood Training Centre’, with AXA aligning their commitment to both the men’s and women’s teams, with the AXA Training Centre being the home of the men’s team since it’s opening in 2020.

Matt Beard’s squad moved in to their new home earlier this month as their preparations for the new season continue ahead of their first game against Arsenal on Sunday October 1.

The legendary location, steeped in the history of LFC, will begin a new chapter for the women’s team and girls’ academy which will enable them to continue to compete at the highest level, attracting, developing and retaining the best talent in the game.

The move to the elite training facility reinforces the Club’s ongoing commitment to developing the women’s team and girls’ academy and gives all players the opportunity to train and perform at their best.

AXA Melwood Training Centre will allow both on and off pitch training and will be used to support player rehab, host team meetings, press conferences and provide office space for support staff and management.

The elite training facility will also be used for community outreach facilities for the award-winning LFC Foundation programmes, as well as for offering education to young people via the Fowler Education and Football Academy (FEFA).

On the announcement, Ben Latty, commercial director at Liverpool FC, said: “It’s fantastic to see our partnership with AXA expand to show their commitment to both the women’s team and the men’s team, which aligns with the ‘One Club’ approach we have here at LFC.

“We are delighted that AXA have taken this opportunity to further their relationship with the club and it comes at an exciting time for our women’s team in their fantastic new home at the AXA Melwood Training Centre.”

Virginie Berçot, Global Brand Director at AXA added: “This is a great opportunity to further our journey with Liverpool Football Club.

“In a world where women do not always benefit from the same conditions as men in sports, we are delighted to continue supporting and empowering female athletes. By inaugurating the new AXA Melwood Training Centre, we are proud to enable the LFC women’s team to keep playing at the top of their game.

“At AXA, we believe that being a woman shouldn’t be a risk in every aspect of life from health to business, including sports. This training centre is further proof of our commitment towards women.”