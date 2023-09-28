Jarell Quansah has made a bright start to life in Liverpool’s first team, with the 20-year-old describing himself as a “perfectionist” after his first assist.

Having been around the senior squad to an extent over the previous two seasons, Quansah has made a major step up this time out.

The academy defender debuted off the bench against Newcastle last month, with another substitute outing against Aston Villa followed by his full debut in the 3-1 win at Wolves.

Wednesday night brought his second start for the club and his first full 90 minutes, coming away with an excellent assist for Diogo Jota‘s goal to make it 3-1 over Leicester.

Speaking to LFCTV, Quansah insisted he “prefers defending,” but is “always happy” to make an impact at either end of the pitch.

“You just prepare for anything,” he said.

“As long as I can impact the team at one end – and now both ends – it’s always good.

“I just prefer defending, but obviously if I can contribute with an assist or a goal every now and again, I’m always happy.”

An assist is unlikely to sway Jurgen Klopp‘s opinion of a central defender, but it certainly won’t hurt Quansah’s chances of a long-term stay in the first team.

The youngster is aware of the need to develop further, describing himself as a “perfectionist” as he looks to build on an exciting start.

“It’s been nice. I’ve wanted to do it,” he said of his first four games.

“I just wanted the opportunity, that was the biggest thing for me.

“I’m glad that I’ve had it and taken it so far, but it’s about kicking on, improving. I’ve got so much to improve still.

“[There were] times in the game there [that] I’ve given the ball away, and I’m a perfectionist, so I’m always working on the pitch to get better and better.”

Quansah is behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the centre-back pecking order, but these early weeks of the season have already shown chances will come.

He added: “Any chance I get, whether it’s this competition, Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup, I’m ready to step up and give what I can give to the team.”