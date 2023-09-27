★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (L) celebrates with team-mate Kostas Tsimikas after scoring the second goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
"Unreal" Szoboszlai steals show again as as Jones "superb" in new role  

“Unreal” Szoboszlai steals show again as as Jones “superb” in new role

Liverpool booked their place in the fourth round of the League Cup with a dominant display and a 3-1 victory over Leicester at Anfield.

The Reds had to survive an early scare as Kasey McAteer put the visitors in front at The Kop End after just two minutes, but Jurgen Klopp‘s side piled on the pressure and got their reward.

Cody Gakpo levelled the scoring just after the break before Dominik Szoboszlai fired home a thunderbolt from long-range just minutes after being introduced to the pitch to put his side in front.

A clever flick from Diogo Jota put the game to bed towards the end and sealed Liverpool’s progression despite a host of missed opportunities.

Ben Doak impressed fans again, but you might be able to guess who grabbed the headlines once more at Anfield.

 

Szobo’s world

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If he hadn’t already given us reason to be excited, Szoboszlai’s second-half strike was the major talking point after the game.

 

Doak catches the eye again

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Ben Doak during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Doak proved to be a handful once more and continues to show frightening potential at the age of just 17.

 

Jones adjusts brilliantly

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In the absence of his fellow Scouser, Curtis Jones was the man tasked with playing in the hybrid role at right-back against Leicester and he did so with aplomb as captain.

