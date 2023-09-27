Mohamed Salah is a “special” player who has the qualities to lead Liverpool without donning the captain’s armband, traits that assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has praised.

Liverpool’s No. 11 has started the season with four goals and four assists in just seven appearances, and he’s contributed to the scoreboard in each of his last 13 games.

The records will continue to tumble for a player who is in unstoppable form, though he might have to watch from the bench as the Reds host Leicester in the League Cup.

Although, if he has the same impact as he did at LASK then there ought to be no complaints!

With a rest anticipated for Salah on Wednesday, Lijnders was asked how the Egyptian often reacts to the decision – and he used the opportunity to heap praise on the winger.

“He’s breaking record after record. We have a very, very special player on our hands,” Lijnders said. “A mentor as well, a leader.

“You guys see the skill and all the things, I see him in the building, I see him in the gym, I see him coming in early.

“I see a real professional with a lot of experience, and I see a man who can lead this team without being the captain, and he does that.”

Salah was promoted to the club’s leadership group over the summer after a major overhaul, with Andy Robertson and Alisson also there to support Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“It’s special that he’s with us,” Lijnders continued. “It’s special how he’s doing it.

“Every game he plays at Anfield, every game he plays away for our away supporters, we should cherish these players.

“He’s this guy who, out of nothing, can create a lot, and he does that time and time again. You can have them [but] they’re not good people. Mo is just an excellent, excellent person.

“I spoke yesterday [Monday] with him and I said, ‘I love it when you smile, Mo.’

“Because when he smiles in the building and outside, I know that the ball will smile as well, and he will decide the games for us. That’s quite important.”