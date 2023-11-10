There were far too many poor performers in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Toulouse in the Europa League, with Kostas Tsimikas the fall guy.

The Reds have been cruising in Europe so far this season and they knew that victory over their French opponents would seal a place in the knockout stages.

Instead, they fell to a 3-2 defeat to a team a point above the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

A late, and incorrect, decision via VAR denied the Reds a point, but they didn’t deserve one either way.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Unfortunately, this was one of those games where focusing on the worst players took precedence, as Liverpool fell well below their usual level.

Tsimikas (3.7) was seen as Liverpool’s poorest player against Toulouse, as he blew his chance to impress.

TIA’s Mark Delgado pointed out that the Greek’s “error cost the goal” in the first half, and he was hooked at half-time, such was the level of his display.

It was also a disappointing night for Wataru Endo (4.2), who continues to look like a rather sub-standard option for Liverpool.

The Japanese was “careless” on the night, according to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, while Peter McVitie of Goal called him “terrible.”

Cody Gakpo (4.5) was in third-last place, following a fairly anonymous showing leading the line for the Reds.

Delgado felt that the Dutchman “struggled to really impose himself on matters first half”, asking the question: “is he really a centre forward?”

The best rating of the evening was handed to Harvey Elliott (6.3), who did at least try and make things happen in midfield.

Doyle said that the 20-year-old was “busy”, adding that he “sought to get Liverpool going from the right of midfield” – if only some of his teammates were the same.

Next up for Liverpool is Sunday’s visit of Brentford (2pm UK) in the Premier League, as the Reds look to get back on track in the title race.