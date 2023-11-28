★ PREMIUM
PRESTON, ENGLAND - Monday, August 7, 2023: Liverpool's substitute Bobby Clark beofre during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Bobby Clark injury update with Liverpool midfielder facing long wait for return

Liverpool’s talented young midfielder, Bobby Clark, will have to wait a little longer for his return to action.

It has been a frustrating few months for Clark who only has five appearances to his name all season.

Having been absent since October 1, the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle reports he “is not expected to be back in action until the New Year.”

This comes as a blow as he returned to light training in November but has clearly been delayed in his comeback.

The midfielder is rated highly by many at the club including Jurgen Klopp, who included him in Liverpool’s Europa League squad as a ‘List A’ player.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 14, 2023: Liverpool's Bobby Clark looks on during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-21's and Everton FC Under-21's, the Mini-Merseyside Derby, at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to kick on from a strong end to last season.

In the summer, Klopp even name-checked Clark alongside Ben Doak and Conor Bradley when saying “there is an open door” for them to play “a slightly different role” to before.

The 18-year-old is originally from Newcastle but joined the Reds in 2021 and has been impressing ever since.

As a brilliant passer of the ball, he has controlled games for the under-18s and under-21s but has yet to properly make the first team squad.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 14, 2023: Liverpool's Mateusz Musialowski (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mate Bobby Clark during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-21's and Everton FC Under-21's, the Mini-Merseyside Derby, at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

He has two senior appearances under his belt but, with the Europa League a potential chance for minutes, will feel his recent injuries have meant missed opportunities in his young career.

At just 18 years old, though, he still has time to influence the first team coaches, especially if he can help Liverpool on a run in the EFL Trophy.

For him to have a chance of playing in that competition, the Reds would need to knock out Bradford in the round of 32 in December.

