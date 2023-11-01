Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool secured a League Cup quarter-final berth with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Bournemouth, with mixed ratings in match that was played in miserable conditions.

Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool

League Cup Fourth Round, Vitality Stadium

November 1, 2023

Goals: Kluivert 64′; Gakpo 31′, Nunez 70′

Name – Caoimhin Kelleher – 6 (out of 10)

Struggled at times with his distribution and in dealing with aerial balls but really should not be judged too harshly given the nature of the conditions. Still managed some decent stops.

Joe Gomez – 8

Was a useful outlet as Liverpool dominated the first half and then stuck to his task defensively in the second. Cleared off the line brilliantly at one point.

Joel Matip – 7

An experienced head who dealt with the dreadful wind as well as anyone. His front-footed defending ensured Bournemouth weren’t as dangerous as they might have been.

Jarell Quansah – 8 (Man of the Match)

Did not look like a 20-year-old as he helped fend off an aerial bombardment in the second period.

Also used the first half to show off an impressive passing range and ability to bring the ball out from the back. Liverpool have a gem on their hands.

Kostas Tsimikas – 6

As always, a dependable presence at left-back in the absence of Andy Robertson. Did not manage to create as much as he can but did not let anyone down in his defensive duties.

Wataru Endo – 6

Put himself about and was tidy enough on the ball but struggled to help Liverpool play out when Bournemouth pressed in the second half.

Curtis Jones – 6

Barely lost the ball as you would expect, but had a largely quiet night before making way on the hour mark.

Harvey Elliott – 8

Liverpool’s most creative player on the night, as evidenced by the three key passes he put up. It is no coincidence that his shot led to Gakpo’s opener, either.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Managed four shots and a key pass from an unfamiliar wide position but it only made you long for him to be in the middle where he can influence things even more.

Mohamed Salah – 6

Not vintage Mohamed Salah but he is always a handful for defences even when chances are hard to come by. Continually showed for the ball.

Cody Gakpo – 7

Doesn’t get as many chances to show off his excellent hold-up play when starting wide but tried to make himself available. Took his goal well from close-range.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez (on for Elliott, 60′) – 8 – Kept up his fine recent form with an unbelievable winner. What a player he has become.

Alexis Mac Allister (on for Endo, 60′) – 7 – Helped Liverpool play through the Bournemouth press far better than they had been doing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (on for Jones, 60′) – 7 – Similarly to Mac Allister, he helped get Liverpool back on the front foot.

Ryan Gravenberch (on for Szoboszlai, 76′) – 5 – Gave away some silly free-kicks that won’t have pleased his manager.

Diogo Jota (on for Gakpo, 76′) – 6 – Gave Bournemouth something to think about as they pushed for an equaliser.

Subs not used: Van Dijk, Konate, Adrian, Scanlon.

Jurgen Klopp – 9

A surprisingly strong selection was justified by the battle that ensued. Can do no wrong at the moment.

For the fifth time in nine seasons, his side are into the last eight of the League Cup and his squad will have all the confidence they can make it to Wembley.