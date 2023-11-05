★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
advent-calendar
LFC 3D ADVENT CALENDAR

24 GIFTS IN 3D ANFIELD!

ORDER NOW
LUTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 5, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz on the pitch before the FA Premier League match between Luton Town FC and Liverpool FC at Kenilworth Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Luton: Gomez left-back, Diaz IN squad

Jurgen Klopp has brought key names back into his side after rotating in midweek, with eight changes to Liverpool’s starting lineup vs. Luton.

The Reds overcame tough conditions in midweek to secure a place in the League Cup quarter-finals, after a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth.

Now they are back in the Premier League, for a first trip to Luton since 2008, with an opportunity to leapfrog Arsenal after their defeat to Newcastle.

Alisson returns to the side after stepping out for Caoimhin Kelleher on Wednesday, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk also back in.

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back and Joe Gomez moves over to left-back, with Alexis Mac Allister restored as No. 6.

Dominik Szoboszlai will revert to his midfield role after starting out wide at Bournemouth, joined by Ryan Gravenberch in the advanced positions.

Mohamed Salah starts on the right flank, with Diogo Jota on the left and Darwin Nunez coming back in up front.

A major boost comes with Luis Diaz rejoining the squad after a two-match absence on compassionate leave, with the No. 7 named on the bench.

There is no Curtis Jones, however, having missed training on Friday – with Ben Doak taking his place on the bench.

Andros Townsend starts his first game for Luton, and his first at senior level since March 2022 with Everton, while Ross Barkley keeps his place in midfield.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Doak, Diaz, Gakpo

Luton: Kaminski; Osho, Lockyer, Mengi; Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend; Morris, Brown

Substitutes: Krul, Adebayo, Chong, Mpanzu, Clark, Brown, Giles, Nelson, Luker

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023