Jurgen Klopp has brought key names back into his side after rotating in midweek, with eight changes to Liverpool’s starting lineup vs. Luton.

The Reds overcame tough conditions in midweek to secure a place in the League Cup quarter-finals, after a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth.

Now they are back in the Premier League, for a first trip to Luton since 2008, with an opportunity to leapfrog Arsenal after their defeat to Newcastle.

Alisson returns to the side after stepping out for Caoimhin Kelleher on Wednesday, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk also back in.

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back and Joe Gomez moves over to left-back, with Alexis Mac Allister restored as No. 6.

Dominik Szoboszlai will revert to his midfield role after starting out wide at Bournemouth, joined by Ryan Gravenberch in the advanced positions.

Mohamed Salah starts on the right flank, with Diogo Jota on the left and Darwin Nunez coming back in up front.

A major boost comes with Luis Diaz rejoining the squad after a two-match absence on compassionate leave, with the No. 7 named on the bench.

There is no Curtis Jones, however, having missed training on Friday – with Ben Doak taking his place on the bench.

Andros Townsend starts his first game for Luton, and his first at senior level since March 2022 with Everton, while Ross Barkley keeps his place in midfield.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Doak, Diaz, Gakpo

Luton: Kaminski; Osho, Lockyer, Mengi; Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend; Morris, Brown

Substitutes: Krul, Adebayo, Chong, Mpanzu, Clark, Brown, Giles, Nelson, Luker