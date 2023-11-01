The Reds are hoping to book their place in the last eight of the League Cup and, unsurprisingly, one man has a prolific record against Wednesday’s opponents.

With nine wins, Liverpool have lifted the League Cup more times than any other club.

The win against Leicester in the last round was the Reds 150th in the competition.

Luke Chambers made his Liverpool debut in the last round as a substitute. Liverpool won 3-1 after falling behind early with Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota scoring the goals.

Mo’s penalty curse?

Mohamed Salah has nine goals from his nine appearances against the Cherries.

He has missed his last two penalties against Bournemouth, including on this ground last season.

Jota has yet to score a goal away from home this season. His last came in the 4-4 draw at Southampton on the final day of last season when he netted twice.

Jurgen Klopp has used 95 different players in his 27 League Cup games in charge. Alexis Mac Allister has yet to appear for the Reds in the competition.

In all competitions Liverpool have lost one of the last 11 games away from home – the controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham at the end of September.

The Reds have scored 12 goals in their six away games so far this season, conceding eight.

League Cup reunion

Liverpool played Bournemouth in this competition in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015, winning both.

The Reds have beaten the Cherries in all five occasions they have met in Cup football, the other three coming in the F.A. Cup.

In all competitions, the Reds have won six, drawn two and lost two of the 10 meetings at the Vitality Stadium

They have conceded only one goal in the last four visits to Bournemouth.

Liverpool have won 15 of the previous 20 encounters with the Cherries in all competitions, drawing three with two defeats.

In those 20 matches, the Reds have failed to score on just occasions.

Milestones available

This game is Liverpool’s 250th in the League Cup.

The Reds need just four goals to register 500 in the competition.

Jota is three goals short of recording 50 for Liverpool in all competitions.

This Season’s Scorers

Bournemouth: Solanke 5, Brooks 2, Billing 1, Christie 1, Rothwell 1, Semenyo 2, Traore 1

Liverpool: Salah 10, Jota 6, Nunez 6, Diaz 3, Gakpo 3, Szoboszlai 2, Endo 1, Gravenberch 2, Robertson 1, own goals 2