Trent Alexander-Arnold is a household name across Merseyside, but his family wasn’t always so used to the Liverpool star’s fame.

Back in late 2015, Steven Gerrard released his autobiography, My Story, and Trent Alexander-Arnold remembered the amazing moment his mother found out her son was included.

This was still about a year before Alexander-Arnold made his first team debut, and the youngster wasn’t widely known outside the academy.

Trent’s mum, Dianne Alexander, once recalled: “I still cannot believe it; a friend called me; Stevie Gerrard has written about Trent in his book. I said: ‘No way’.

“But I went into Asda and there he is, writing about my boy.”

Reacting to the quote on Sky Sports, the No. 66 was initially very humble, saying: “She sacrificed so much for me and me brothers, and without her, without the family, it’s impossible to be in the position I am.

“To her, I’m still just her son.”

However, Alexander-Arnold couldn’t resist a laugh when picturing the scene of his mum in the supermarket.

“There was no way she bought it (the book),” joked Trent. “She would have been in there half an hour, scanning through thinking ‘where’s this’?

“I can imagine her there for ages and ages. There’s no way she bought that book!”

Having spotted Alexander-Arnold while working as Liverpool under-18 coach, Gerrard picked the youngster out in his book.

The former captain wrote: “Trent Arnold has a terrific chance of making it as a top professional.

“He’s quite leggy but he’s got a lovely frame and seems to have all the attributes you need.

“He has the right attitude and comes from West Derby, home to Melwood. So Trent is another Scouser and apparently, just as I tried to be John Barnes and Steve McMahon, he grew up pretending to be me while playing in the Merseyside parks.

“He can play as a No. 6, a holding midfielder, but he’s versatile and I’ve seen him fill various positions. I know England are all over him.”

How right Stevie was!