Jurgen Klopp has singled out one Fulham player as one of the Premier League‘s “greatest” ahead of this weekend’s showdown, and the name might surprise you!

The Reds are back in action at Anfield on Sunday as Marco Silva’s side look to spoil a run of 10 consecutive home victories for Liverpool so far this season.

Fulham currently sit 14th in the table and had gone four league games without a win prior to their controversial 3-2 victory over Wolves on Monday night.

In previewing the contest, Klopp namechecked a number of Silva’s players as people to keep an eye on, with the highest praise reserved for former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian.

“They have very creative set pieces, really creative, so we need to make sure we prepare for that properly,” explained Klopp during his pre-match press conference.

“Marco is a top manager, he’s doing a brilliant job in a strong league, I’m not saying they are overachieving but they are doing particularly well and it’s a really good football team.

“With Jimenez up front, Vinicius, and then one of the greatest, the little curly one, one of the greatest the Premier League ever saw, who is still going and going and going [Willian] and Pereira.

“It’s just a good football team, well set up and it makes it special, and their little stadium there, they can create a proper atmosphere and we’ve had our struggles there.

“But this time it’s at Anfield, it’s home and we have to make sure it will be extremely difficult for them.”

Willian was linked with a move to Anfield prior to his switch to Chelsea back in 2013, but he had a hand in ending Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a Premier League crown despite never pulling on a red shirt.

The Brazilian scored a penalty against Man City in the game that mathematically sealed the title for the Reds in 2019/20, a fixture that the squad watched together from a team hotel.

While the choice may raise a few eyebrows, Klopp’s respect for Willian is vindicated by his 46 goals and 43 assists in the English top flight to date.

Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on him, and others, as they look to keep the pressure on Arsenal and Man City at the top of the table with another crucial three points.