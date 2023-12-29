There was good news and bad news on the injury front as Jurgen Klopp updated on two key players ahead of the visit of Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

If you were hoping to see Andy Robertson return in January, there is little optimism that will be the case as his comeback from a shoulder injury continues.

“Robbo still needs more range in his shoulder, obviously it was a big surgery; still not even close to team training,” Klopp revealed in his pre-Newcastle press conference.

“He can do a lot without using the arm properly, which is good, but on the other side it shows we still have a long way to go.

“For sure, I think the full January he will be [out]. He has to get closer and closer.”

It is not the news we wanted to hear after already being with Robertson for the last 17 games, plus seeing Kostas Tsimikas ruled out indefinitely after breaking his collarbone.

Though, there was more promising news on Alexis Mac Allister, who has missed the last six games, with a decision over his involvement in team training to be made on Friday.

The Reds have been without their No. 10 since the trip to Sheffield United, with the midfielder suffering a nasty cut to the bone on his left knee.

The 25-year-old has undergone specialist treatment and the timeline for his return was said to be “into the New Year,” leading to questions over his availability against Newcastle.

Klopp said: “Macca we will see what he can do today [Friday], if he can step into team training or not.

“The decision is not done yet, and the Doc is not here yet, or I haven’t seen him yet. We will see.”

He later added: “If Macca could be back for Newcastle it would be outstanding, after that he has to be back [due to Endo going to Asian Cup]!”

Thankfully, no new injuries emerged from the Boxing Day win over Burnley but Liverpool are still without Joel Matip (knee), Tsimikas (collarbone), Thiago (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ben Doak (knee).