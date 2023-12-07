Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s role change earlier this year has had a significant impact on Liverpool’s upturn in form, as demonstrated by an impressive recent stat.

The Reds struggled to find consistency throughout 2022/23, causing them to fall out of the Champions League places for the first time in seven years.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side did, however, embark upon a resurgent run towards the end of the campaign, with Alexander-Arnold’s switch into a hybrid position proving to be a catalyst.

The No. 66 became an inverted full-back and operated largely from the middle of the pitch from April onwards, with Liverpool winning seven straight games in an unlikely late push for a top-four spot.

While that quest proved ultimately unsuccessful, it marked the beginning of an impressive run which has seen the Reds win 17 of their last 25 league games, losing only one – a defeat clouded by controversy at Tottenham.

It means that Klopp’s side sit top of the form table since the tactical tweak, as shown by @BassTunedToRed on Twitter.

Not to be taken too seriously: pic.twitter.com/nPcjQWFRBw — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 6, 2023

Man City are unsurprisingly in second place following their relentless surge to the title at the back end of the season, while current leaders Arsenal find themselves below Aston Villa and seven points behind the Reds.

Alexander-Arnold has registered three goals and 12 assists since moving position back in April, becoming an even greater creative force since being handed a licence to impose himself further up the pitch.

Two of those goals came in the recent encounters with Man City and Fulham, with the Scouser denied another as his terrific free-kick against the latter was deemed to be an own goal having clipped Bernd Leno on the way in off the crossbar.

It has reignited the never-ending debate over whether the 25-year-old would be better served as an out-and-out midfielder, with Gareth Southgate choosing to play him there in recent fixtures for England.

The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the change has been a positive one for Liverpool, with the player himself indicating last month that he feels his strengths lie further up the pitch.

Discussions over his position are unlikely to die down any time soon, but it certainly appears that the Reds are reaping the benefits of utilising his talents from central areas in the Premier League.