Jurgen Klopp was on great form as he addressed fans in front of the newly-developed Anfield Road End, giving us some fascinating soundbites along with a few laughs!

The boss took part in a live Q&A session as part of a test event to facilitate the phased opening of the new stand’s upper tier, which will begin when Man United come to town this weekend.

It was a great night for all involved, with Klopp coming across as more relaxed than he typically does in television interviews and cracking plenty of jokes along the way.

We’re taking a look at some of the best moments from a unique night at Anfield, including a cheeky dig at former transfer targets and a rallying cry ahead of this weekend’s massive game.

‘Using’ the extra noise

“I can’t wait to use it, actually,” were the manager’s words as he discussed the prospect of 7,000 more fans being able to get themselves into the ground, starting this weekend.

“Whoever is in that stand on Sunday, then you better lift your backside! A full-throttle performance is required.”

The request went down well with supporters, although one fan in particular couldn’t resist the opportunity to make a plea of his own as he responded: “Get me a ticket!”

Christmas in Burnley

Klopp was asked about his own personal plans for the festive season given the busy schedule his side will face, and his tongue-in-cheek response was greeted with plenty of chuckles!

“When do we go, 26th? We drive to Burnley, oh a great place to spend Christmas,” he joked when discussing the agenda for him and his players.

“I can’t wait to read all of the things I said tonight in the Daily Mail!”

A two-in-one there from the boss, as he took aim at Burnley and the Daily Mail in one go!

Talking transfers

You could say Liverpool dodged a couple of bullets over the summer, with Moises Caicedo struggling to find his feet at Chelsea while Romeo Lavia is yet to get a kick due to injury.

Both came close to making moves to Anfield instead, but the boss playfully expressed his relief that those moves didn’t materialise.

“A few strange things happened in the transfer market, but here between us I can say, my God were we lucky,” Klopp said, prompting a warm reception from the new stand!

“We didn’t know it in that moment, to be honest, it didn’t feel like it in that moment but I’m really happy that it worked out like that!”

He went on to praise the man who came in as an alternative, with Klopp describing Wataru Endo as an “exceptional player.”

Rotation to come

Liverpool will embark upon a rare dead rubber away to Union SG on Thursday, and the boss revealed that while he has “no clue” who will play, he will use the opportunity to rest some of his key players.

Klopp hasn’t always rotated to the extent fans might expect when faced with European group games having already qualified, adding that he doesn’t yet know “who will be available” for the contest.

He admitted that December will be a “tough month” but that his side will be “fighting” to remain competitive on all fronts heading into the new year.

Fist pumps at the opposite end

? Jurgen with the fist pumps to finish the Anfield Road Stand test event ?? pic.twitter.com/sASi74y7VD — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) December 11, 2023

We have become accustomed to seeing the manager give it the big one in front of the Kop, and he even extended his trademark celebration to the Main Stand and Kenny Dalglish Stand after the 2-0 win over Everton back in October.

What we hadn’t seen until Monday night was Klopp delivering his fist pumps to the Anfield Road End, but that all changed as he said to supporters: “We have to test this stand properly!”

He then gave fans the three fist pumps they always yearn for after a big win, perhaps we will see them again at that end on Sunday afternoon!