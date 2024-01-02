Jurgen Klopp is receiving plenty of plaudits this season for carrying his side back to the top of the Premier League, and these stats give an insight into how he’s done it.

The Reds looked a shadow of their former selves just 12 months ago as they dropped out of the Champions League places for the first time since 2016.

Some questioned whether the manager had what it took to revive Liverpool’s fortunes, but in less than a year he has completely transformed the mood around the club.

Competing on four fronts, as the side did in 2021/22, has required Klopp to make full use of the depth within his squad, something which he has done to great effect in the domestic cups and Europe in particular.

Liverpool, top of the Premier League table, also lead the way for: Goal involvements by subs (30)

Most substitutions (136)

Most XI changed (185)#LFC have many weapons in their armoury but use of the squad is right up there. A piece on Supersubs FC??https://t.co/8D5QXCdHu7 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) January 12, 2024

He was criticised at points last season for his ineffective use of substitutions, but in this campaign, his side currently boast the most goals scored or assisted by players off the bench.

Liverpool have 30 goal involvements from substitutes so far in 2023/24, more than any other Premier League side to date.

The boss has also made more changes to his starting XI and personnel tweaks during matches than any other manager in the division, racking up 185 and 136 on those fronts respectively.

Despite this, the Reds actually rank lowest in terms of players used in the top flight to this point on just 23, demonstrating that minutes have been shared equitably without having to use too many bodies.

The League Cup and Europa League saw Klopp put together a ‘midweek’ team during the early stages of the season, and with the Reds still involved in both competitions it hasn’t been to the detriment of success so far.

Liverpool have reached January with the possibility of picking up four trophies still intact, but they still have another four months if they are to match the point they kept hopes alive until two years ago.

Injuries have forced the manager’s hand at times this season, but there is no doubt that Klopp is having great success in utilising his first team and getting the best out of his senior players.