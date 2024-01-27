Despite announcing his departure for the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool fans with some reasons to be positive ahead of his exit.

It may have felt like the world came crashing down when Klopp told us he would be leaving, but he has given supporters hope for the future.

As he explained, Liverpool are in a vastly different place to when he arrived in 2015. They have integrated the academy and first team training centres, expanded Anfield and rebuilt the team, twice now.

In his press conference, Klopp insisted things are well-placed for Liverpool to continue being succesful after he leaves.

“This team is set up for the future. When I said Liverpool 2.0, that didn’t include me obviously for the next 10 years,” he began.

“Whoever comes in cannot give anybody a guarantee to win trophies, but can give as good chance to play really good football, and that’s fine because we will get a top manager here.”

Klopp also spoke about how the supporters can help, saying: “There will be good football and what we all learned and improved and did in the last three years, changing from doubters to believers, and staying believing in difficult moments.

“If we keep all that, then it is a wonderful future ahead, and that’s all I want.”

He went on to explain why the club is in a good position, adding: “It looks like I do all the work, I don’t. I can’t and I don’t.

“That means all that we built over the last eight and a half years is an incredibly strong structure behind the scenes, so everything goes in the right direction. That’s good news, that’s one of the reasons why I can leave.

“My responsibility is so big. My idea was always to put everything in place and help with everything, that this club gets stronger and stronger.”

Like Bill Shankly once did, excusing some slight hyperbole, you could say Klopp has built Liverpool up “into a bastion of invincibility.”