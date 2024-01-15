Liverpool striker Jayden Danns is now being fast-tracked through the youth ranks during a campaign that has seen him score 17 goals – or one every 71 minutes.

Danns will only turn 18 on Tuesday, but the Scouse striker is set for an increased role with Liverpool U21s in the second half of the season.

The teenager, son of former Premier League midfielder Neil Danns, began the campaign as a key man in his third year with the U18s.

He ended the year with 15 goals in 13 games for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side, signing off with a last-minute winner in a brace against Fleetwood in the FA Youth Cup, and is now being fast-tracked.

Saturday saw both the U18s and U21s play their first league games of 2024, with Danns omitted from the younger age group as he travelled with the U21s to Brighton instead.

Making his first start in that 4-2 loss, Danns took just 13 minutes to net his first competitive goal at U21s level.

That brought his season’s tally to 17 goals in 16 appearances, having also scored off the bench for Barry Lewtas‘ side in the 2-1 loss to Monaco in September.

Along with two official assists, Danns is averaging a goal or assist every 63.2 minutes this season – and a goal every 70.7 minutes.

His involvement at the weekend comes following the sale of Paul Glatzel to Swindon, and with the likes of Mateusz Musialowski, Melkamu Frauendorf and Tom Hill missing.

Hill rolled his ankle in the 3-1 loss to Athletic Club in midweek, but the captain has already admitted he is open to a loan move in January, while it would be no surprise if Liverpool welcomed interest for Musialowski and Frauendorf.

Similarly, clubs in England, Denmark and Belgium are all weighing up loan moves for Harvey Blair, with a likelihood of a reshuffle in the academy.

Danns is expected to benefit from this, with the tall, versatile forward likely to be promoted to a regular starting role with the U21s from now.

It would certainly be deserved, with Danns’ all-round game developing alongside his prolific form in front of goal, showing strong signs in his work rate off the ball and his movement, hold-up play and creativity on it.

Liverpool U21s are not in action again until the end of the month, with the visit of Fulham on January 28.

Danns could, though, be included in a strong side for the U18s as they host Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup on January 20.