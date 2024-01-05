Jurgen Klopp has hinted that wholesale changes might not be possible against Arsenal this weekend, with injuries to various players limiting his options somewhat.

The Reds will begin their quest to regain the FA Cup they won in 2022 by taking on the Gunners on Sunday afternoon, with many expecting the manager to rotate his side given the League Cup semi-final that lies around the corner.

Only three days separate the trip to the Emirates and Wednesday’s first leg meeting with Fulham, meaning that the boss may be forced to use the depth within his squad to maintain freshness.

When asked whether we can expect to see a shuffled pack in the capital, Klopp indicated that the quality of opposition and a shortage of resources may mean Liverpool will line up stronger than some expect.

“I don’t know exactly, but I think we rotated a lot in the first part of the season,” the boss explained.

“I don’t think we were particularly brave or whatever, we just did it because we thought the boys can do it.

“I think that’s the main reason why the impact from the bench is like it was so far, because it’s massive for the boys when they come on what they contribute.

“I’m not sure if Arsenal now is a game to rotate. I sit here I’m not 100% if we have the opportunity to do so, to be honest.

“It’s not that we have the biggest squad available, we have players available and we can line up the team 100 per cent a good team.

“I think that’s what we will do, if that then looks afterwards like rotation, I don’t know yet because we have six days between the games, that’s long and there is no need for rotation.

“We can think about [Fulham] when the other game is over, that’s what we do usually, and both have the same importance, there’s nothing in between and we want to win these games.

“It’s probably the most tricky draw you can get, and it will be a tough one but the game here was a good one and let’s hope that we can show a good performance there as well.”