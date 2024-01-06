Fabio Carvalho is attracting Premier League and Championship interest after making an early return from loan, with an ex-Liverpool coach reported to be in the hunt.

The 21-year-old will be aiming for a more enriching experience in the second half of the season after playing just 360 minutes across 15 games for Leipzig.

Carvalho is expected to head out on another loan for the rest of the season, with the player not seen in training with Liverpool following his recall from loan at RB Leipzig.

Other returning loanees, Nat Phillips and Owen Beck have trained with the first team.

Carvalho has already attracted reported interest from the likes of Fulham, Southampton and Leicester, and now Wolves have now joined the list, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who states that the Premier League‘s 11th-placed side has “asked” for Carvalho.

??? Understand Wolves have asked for Fábio Carvalho on loan until the end of the season. Top 6 Championship clubs have also asked for loan, waiting for Liverpool and player’s camp to decide for best option.#LFC want guaranteed game time for Fábio. pic.twitter.com/O8nNQeYSJK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2024

They are managed by former Liverpool academy coach Gary O’Neil, who is working under tight financial constraints and may view a loan as the best solution for his needs.

According to the Telegraph, Wolves are “poised to report financial losses of £65 million,” but are eager to recruit attack-minded players with absences due to AFCON and the Asian Cup.

Hee-Chan Hwang is their notable loss, he is their top goalscorer with 11 goals in 21 outings – not that they could expect a similar output from Carvalho, whose last senior goal came in December 2022.

Romano also notes interest from “top six Championship clubs” – which includes Leicester and Southampton – but Liverpool, the player and his representatives will still be assessing their options.

They will be understandably critical of the plans clubs have for Carvalho after he spent the majority of his time in Germany on the bench, which is far from conducive to his development.

Carvalho did not train with Liverpool’s first-team on Friday as they prepared for the FA Cup clash at Arsenal, unlike fellow team-mates to return from loan in Beck and Phillips.