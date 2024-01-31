★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Liverpool's Conor Bradley sprints through to score the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Stunning” Conor Bradley wows with one of best performances fans have ever seen

Liverpool were excellent as they battered Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League, with Conor Bradley producing another “stunning” display.

Bradley once again stood out at Anfield as Liverpool cruised to victory, and the young right-back received plenty of adulation from the crowd.

Two assists and brilliant goal left Jurgen Klopp and his bench thrilled with his performance, giving the boss a serious selection conundrum for Sunday’s match at Arsenal.

With plenty of brilliant performers across the park, Liverpool supporters picked out some one of their favourites.

Thanks to the win, fans were also able to joke about Darwin Nunez‘s incredible lack of luck, hitting the woodwork four times – that’s a record for a Premier League game.

 

Bradley is brilliant

“Bradley with a monster half. Now keep your head and keep doing the basics right. What a boy.” – Klopp-the-G.O.A.T in the comments.

“Bradley the obvious MOTM, but Macca and Jota would be good shouts as well.” – Adam in the comments.

“Time to find a new position on the field Trent! Man Connor’s just going from strength to strength!” – Abyss in the comments.

“Absolute brilliant player he will make a difference.” – Mark Murray on Facebook.

“Bradley started his tenure in the first team being super solid defensively. Now he is slowly starting to display some attacking flair. Proper revelation the lad.” – Vlatko Georgievski in the comments.

 

Could only be Nunez

With Nunez missing a penalty and hitting the woodwork four times, many saw it as a trademark kind of performance from the Uruguayan.

Thankfully, supporters could joke about it as Liverpool won comfortably.

