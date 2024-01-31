Liverpool were excellent as they battered Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League, with Conor Bradley producing another “stunning” display.

Bradley once again stood out at Anfield as Liverpool cruised to victory, and the young right-back received plenty of adulation from the crowd.

Two assists and brilliant goal left Jurgen Klopp and his bench thrilled with his performance, giving the boss a serious selection conundrum for Sunday’s match at Arsenal.

With plenty of brilliant performers across the park, Liverpool supporters picked out some one of their favourites.

Thanks to the win, fans were also able to joke about Darwin Nunez‘s incredible lack of luck, hitting the woodwork four times – that’s a record for a Premier League game.

Bradley is brilliant

Conor Bradley hadn't played a minute in the top two divisions until 10 days ago. That's genuinely one of the best individual performances I've ever seen. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) January 31, 2024

I'm on my feet applauding the TV, @ Conor Bradley. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) January 31, 2024

Liverpool are gonna have to figure out a way to have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley in the same team. — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) January 31, 2024

“Bradley with a monster half. Now keep your head and keep doing the basics right. What a boy.” – Klopp-the-G.O.A.T in the comments.

“Bradley the obvious MOTM, but Macca and Jota would be good shouts as well.” – Adam in the comments.

Trent has had one game in which he scored and got two assists: Leicester 0-4 Liverpool, 2019 It’s up there with that #bradley https://t.co/GEHpxeiXoB — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 31, 2024

Conor Bradley now has as many PL assists as Bruno Fernandes this season — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) January 31, 2024

Conor Bradley (20 years, 206 days) is the youngest Liverpool player to score and assist a goal in a single Premier League game since Raheem Sterling v Southampton in August 2014 (19y 252d). #LFC #LIVCHE — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) January 31, 2024

“Time to find a new position on the field Trent! Man Connor’s just going from strength to strength!” – Abyss in the comments.

Conor Bradley isn’t just here to take part, he’s here to take over! — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 31, 2024

This is genuinely stunning from Conor Bradley. Star-making performance. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) January 31, 2024

“Absolute brilliant player he will make a difference.” – Mark Murray on Facebook.

“Bradley started his tenure in the first team being super solid defensively. Now he is slowly starting to display some attacking flair. Proper revelation the lad.” – Vlatko Georgievski in the comments.

Could only be Nunez

With Nunez missing a penalty and hitting the woodwork four times, many saw it as a trademark kind of performance from the Uruguayan.

Thankfully, supporters could joke about it as Liverpool won comfortably.

Hitting the woodwork 4 times then getting an assist is the most Darwin Nuñez game of all time — Carson (@WC_LFC_Torres) January 31, 2024

Nunez has basically hit every conceivable area around the goal – with 11 shots – except the net. And yet the cross was precision accuracy. Is this pure Darwin. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 31, 2024

IF NUNEZ IS CURSED FROM SCORING, HE CAN PROVIDE INSTEAD. I LOVE YOU DARWIN NUNEZ, NO MATTER WHAT. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 31, 2024

Just want to be super clear that I could absolutely not care less about how many chances Darwin Nunez misses when he's putting up basically 1 G+A/90. The man is an absolutely elite center forward. — Joël (@Kloppocalypse) January 31, 2024

Darwin Núñez is quite simply the most compelling player the Premier League has had since Luis Suarez. Blockbuster entertainment in every single performance. — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 31, 2024