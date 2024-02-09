★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson looks on during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Early Liverpool team news hints at 3 changes to starting XI vs. Burnley

Liverpool will look to bounce back from a rare Premier League defeat when they take on Burnley, but Jurgen Klopp has some tricky selection decisions to make.

The manager has new issues to consider as he aims to get the Reds’ title charge immediately back on track at Anfield.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and the fit-again Trent Alexander-Arnold look like obvious picks in defence, but Ibrahima Konate‘s one-match suspension will prompt change elsewhere.

That could well be Andy Robertson making his return to the starting lineup at left-back, with Joe Gomez restored to centre-back as a result.

In front of them, the continued absence of Dominik Szoboszlai means there is a decision to be made over who joins automatic picks Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones in midfield.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 29, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And with Ryan Gravenberch having been so quiet at Arsenal, perhaps Harvey Elliott could end a three-game stint on the bench to start.

Up top, Cody Gakpo‘s struggles at the Emirates and Darwin Nunez‘s recent form seems certain to result in those two swapping places.

READ: Burnley fans “planning for Championship” – but still expect to “frustrate” Liverpool

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah is still working his way back to full fitness, meaning Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are left to take up the remaining starting spots.

Liverpool are set to be without Thiago again on Saturday following a new injury, but Klopp can count on Wataru Endo after his return from the Asian Cup.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs. Burnley: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Mac Allister, Jones; Jota, Nunez, Diaz.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024