Liverpool will look to bounce back from a rare Premier League defeat when they take on Burnley, but Jurgen Klopp has some tricky selection decisions to make.

The manager has new issues to consider as he aims to get the Reds’ title charge immediately back on track at Anfield.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and the fit-again Trent Alexander-Arnold look like obvious picks in defence, but Ibrahima Konate‘s one-match suspension will prompt change elsewhere.

That could well be Andy Robertson making his return to the starting lineup at left-back, with Joe Gomez restored to centre-back as a result.

In front of them, the continued absence of Dominik Szoboszlai means there is a decision to be made over who joins automatic picks Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones in midfield.

And with Ryan Gravenberch having been so quiet at Arsenal, perhaps Harvey Elliott could end a three-game stint on the bench to start.

Up top, Cody Gakpo‘s struggles at the Emirates and Darwin Nunez‘s recent form seems certain to result in those two swapping places.

• READ: Burnley fans “planning for Championship” – but still expect to “frustrate” Liverpool

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah is still working his way back to full fitness, meaning Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are left to take up the remaining starting spots.

Liverpool are set to be without Thiago again on Saturday following a new injury, but Klopp can count on Wataru Endo after his return from the Asian Cup.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs. Burnley: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Mac Allister, Jones; Jota, Nunez, Diaz.