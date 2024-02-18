First-team player scores & another stars as Liverpool beat Newcastle

A flurry of first-half goals saw Liverpool under-21s win 2-1 against Newcastle, but the under-18s weren’t as successful, losing by the same scoreline vs. Man City.

Newcastle U21s 1-2 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2 (3), Whitley Park

February 17, 2024

Goals: Nyoni 3′, Gordon 21′ (P); Parkinson 22′

Most of the action came early on in the game, as Liverpool under-21s came home from the North East with a win.

Despite fielding a very young under-21 side, with an attack featuring Kaide Gordon, Jayden Danns, Trent Kone-Doherty and Trey Nyoni, Liverpool entered the match as favourites, against a Newcastle team with a win percentage of just 15 percent this season.

Bobby Clark, playing against his former club, performed well, holding things together in midfield, but it was the forwards who were to thank for the Reds’ goals.

Nyoni, who has trained with the first team multiple times across the campaign, opened the scoring after just three minutes.

The goal came as a result of another first-team trainer, Danns, who won the ball high up the pitch and fed Nyoni to duly finish for his first goal at under-21 level.

The Reds added a second in the 21st minute, with Danns involved again, winning a penalty that Gordon confidently dispatched.

The hosts pulled one back just a minute later through Ben Parkinson, but Liverpool went on to win, with neither side scoring again for the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, back in Kirkby, the under-18s lost 2-1 to Man City, as the opposition pulled four points clear of Liverpool in the under-18 Premier League.

With several of the under-18s’ usual key players in action against Newcastle, the Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side were faced with a tough task on Saturday.

The young Reds held their own against a strong away team but were ultimately unable to overturn Man City‘s 2-0 lead.

Kareem Ahmed did score with 15 minutes left, but the Reds’ subsequent late pressure didn’t result in an equaliser.

Liverpool U21s: O.Kelly, Pitt, Scanlon, Miles, Nallo, Pilling, Gordon (Spearing 85), Clark, Danns, Nyoni, Kone-Doherty.

Subs not used: Poytress, Giblin, Laffey.

Next Match: Aston Villa U21s (H) – PL 2 – March 3, 2024, 1pm (GMT)