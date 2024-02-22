★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

SOUVENIR PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
2WC1PC0 Augsburg, Deutschland. 13th Jan, 2024. Xabi Alonso (Trainer Bayer 04 Leverkusen) 1. Fussball Bundesliga: FC Augsburg - Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Augsburg, WWK Arena am 13.01.2024 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. Credit: dpa/Alamy Live News
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

German journalists claim Liverpool in talks with Xabi Alonso – “already advanced”

Journalists in Germany claim that Liverpool are in contact with Xabi Alonso over the soon-to-be-vacant manager’s job, with talks even said to be “advanced.”

While Jurgen Klopp leads his injury-hit side through an exceptional run of form, in the background the search goes on for his successor.

Led by Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon and assisted by director of research William Spearman, the club are assessing a number of candidates.

Alonso is considered the favourite, ahead of the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim, but the Spaniard is currently focused on a title charge with Bayer Leverkusen.

However, amid interest from Bayern Munich as Thomas Tuchel prepares to depart at the end of the season, reports in Germany claim Liverpool are already in talks with their former midfielder.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that both Liverpool and Bayern have made contact with the 42-year-old.

2TCJJBK Stuttgart, Germany. 10th Dec, 2023. Soccer: Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart - Bayer Leverkusen, Matchday 14, MHPArena. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso stands in the stadium before the game. Credit: Tom Weller/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the regulations of the DFL German Football League and the DFB German Football Association, it is prohibited to utilize or have utilized photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequential images and/or video-like photo series./dpa/Alamy Live News

Writing on Twitter, Plettenberg claims that Alonso’s representatives have been approached, with the chances of Bayern hiring him described as “very difficult.”

Meanwhile, kicker journalist Georg Holzner went further in claiming that Alonso is “already in advanced discussions” with Liverpool.

Holzner adds that Bayern will “give everything” to hire their top candidate, but names Zinedine Zidane, Hansi Flick, Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness and Aston Villa‘s Unai Emery as managers who are “also being watched.”

The emergence of Bayern as a rival of sorts for Alonso’s affections could be seen as a setback for Liverpool as they search for Klopp’s successor.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 14, 2017: Former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But with Alonso looking to play down any talk over his future and focusing solely on the current campaign with Leverkusen, the frequency of updates from Munich suggest it could be more to do with disrupting the title race.

In all likelihood, Liverpool have approached the representatives of a number of candidates to gauge interest in taking over from Klopp.

That will be key to the club’s due diligence in the early weeks since Klopp announced his resignation, with advances prior to that muted in order to keep the story under wraps.

However, the claim that Liverpool’s talks with Alonso are “advanced” could be encouraging, with the hope being that a deal is agreed long before the summer.

It should be noted, though, that Holzner also revealed that “staying at Leverkusen is far from being ruled out.”

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024