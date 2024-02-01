The need to know all the ins and outs of why Jurgen Klopp has decided to leave the club continues, and the manager has now explained that it’s not the he wants to go, he has to.

It has nearly been one week since Liverpool’s world was turned upside down with the news we all knew would one day come but were not prepared for in the slightest.

The boss explained how he is “running out of energy” to do the job, something he expanded on when he met TNT Sports‘ Rio Ferdinand for a chat at the AXA Training Centre.

“It’s not that I want to leave, it’s more or less I have to,” Klopp said when asked if images of Liverpool’s success make him want to stay.

“If I cannot do it like that, if I cannot be the guy there who pushes the team to the Champions League and stuff like this, why should I do the job?

“I never like that when you’re still in a job and like ‘when is training? [Yawn]’. I cannot do that. I’m not in that moment.

“I’m absolutely fine,” he said of his current energy levels. “That’s exactly how it should be.

“I don’t want to be a passenger. The job is too important, the club is too important, and that’s why I decided.”

Klopp has been nothing but honest throughout this process, acknowledging that he had to be the one to make the decision once he came to the realisation that another season would be one too many.

It says both a lot about his character and also the regard he is held in that he had to be the one to call time knowing he was never going to be sacked by the club.

There are not many managers who get to go out on their own terms, but if anyone deserved to, it’s Klopp.